    Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls for early elections, no-confidence motion declared ‘null, void'

    Addressing the nation, Imran Khan said, "I have written to the President to dissolve the assemblies. There should be elections in a democratic way. I call upon the people to Pakistan to prepare for elections."

    Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls for early elections no confidence motion declared null void
    Team Newsable
    Islamabad, First Published Apr 3, 2022, 1:14 PM IST

    In an unexpected decision, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday, calling it a violation of Article 5 of the Constitution. Suri presided over Sunday's session after opposition parties unexpectedly launched a no-confidence motion against Speaker Asad Qaiser.

    The no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister has been declared ‘null and void’ by the Deputy Speaker. The Assembly has been suspended till April 25.

    Pleased with the NA deputy speaker's ruling, the premier congratulated the nation over the development. Addressing the nation, Imran Khan said, "I have written to the President to dissolve the assemblies. There should be elections in a democratic way. I call upon the people to Pakistan to prepare for elections. I congratulate every Pakistani on the Speaker’s decision. The no-confidence motion was a foreign conspiracy against us. Pakistan should decide who should govern them."

    He said that as soon as the president receives his suggestion, the assemblies will be dissolved and the process of a caretaker government will start. 

    The prime minister said that all the money spent on buying loyalties will get wasted. He told the people who have taken this money that they still have the chance to spend it on charity.

    Also Read | Imran Khan tells Pakistan: Will not resign, will fight traitors till the end

    It is worth noting that Imran Khan's career was on the line when an unified opposition presented a no-confidence resolution against the cricketer-turned-politician for today's parliamentary session. If they stick together, Khan will fall short of the 172 votes needed to survive the no-confidence vote.

    Throughout the meantime, Section 144 has been implemented in Islamabad in anticipation of probable unrest.  As the Opposition made their way to Parliament House, opposition members looked to be optimistic in the passage of the no-confidence motion. To remove the premier through the no-trust motion, the opposition requires the backing of at least 172 members out of a total of 342 MPs.

    Also Read | Pakistan crisis: Section 144 imposed in Islamabad, Punjab Guv sacked ahead of no-confidence vote

    Also Read | Pakistan crisis: Who are the 3 'stooges' out to topple Imran Khan?

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2022, 1:44 PM IST
