    Pakistan SC takes suo moto notice of National Assembly dissolution, Army denies involvement

    "Absolutely not. Whatever happened today, Army has no role in it," Major General Babar Iftikhar, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), stated when asked if the military played a part in the events that led to the dissolution of the National Assembly. 

    Islamabad, First Published Apr 3, 2022, 4:59 PM IST

    Following the high drama that has occurred in Pakistan politics, the Supreme Court has taken a suo moto notice of President Arif Alvi's dissolution of the National Assembly on Sunday. The Pakistan Army has denied any involvement in the events that resulted in the dissolution of the country's National Assembly today and the rejection of Prime Minister Imran Khan's no-confidence vote.

    According to Geo News, the Pakistan Army's official spokesperson stated that what happened today in the national parliament was a political procedure and that the Army had nothing to do with it.

    Earlier, in his address to the media, Imran Khan stated that he had asked the President to dissolve the Assembly, after which Arif Alvi dissolved the NA. Elections are likely to take place within the next 90 days.

    "I have written to the President requesting that the Assemblies be dissolved. Elections should be held in a democratic manner. I urge the people of Pakistan to be ready for elections," Khan stated in a speech to the country.

    Today's session was chaired by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who dismissed the no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan's administration as a violation of Article 5 of the Constitution. In response, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated that Imran Khan's proposal to the President to dissolve the National Assembly is a breach of the Constitution.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2022, 4:59 PM IST
