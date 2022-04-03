Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pak PM Imran Khan might be arrested if he loses no-trust vote: Report

    To topple Khan's government, the Opposition parties will require the support of 172 members of the National Assembly's 342 members. They claim to have the backing of 177 members, which is more than enough to depose the prime minister.

    Team Newsable
    Islamabad, First Published Apr 3, 2022, 12:55 PM IST

    Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad stated on Sunday that if Pakistan's embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan loses a no-confidence vote in the country's Parliament, he may be imprisoned. PML N has declared an unified opposition ahead of the election, putting the current number at 176. LoP Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto have come for the key vote.

    Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, according to media reports, has claimed that 155 members of the ruling coalition led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party may resign en masse ahead of the no-confidence vote. "I suppose they'll arrest Imran Khan, they won't tolerate Imran Khan," he remarked, alluding to the Opposition, which filed the no-confidence vote against the cricketer-turned-politician.

    Meanwhile, the district administration in Islamabad invoked Section 144 on Sunday in anticipation of probable violence as the Pakistan National Assembly prepares to vote on a no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to Pakistan's Geo News. Additionally, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, the Governor of Punjab province, has been fired by the federal government. In the interim, the acting governor will be the Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, reported Pakistani media,

    To topple Khan, the Opposition parties will require the support of 172 members of the National Assembly's 342 members. They claim to have the backing of 177 members, which is more than enough to depose the prime minister.

    On March 8, the unified Opposition filed the no-confidence motion, triggering a series of events that culminated in the day of voting and a surge in tensions owing to Khan's belief that he was being targeted as part of a "foreign plot" with the assistance of prominent opposition leaders.

