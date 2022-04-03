Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistan crisis: Section 144 imposed in Islamabad, Punjab Guv sacked ahead of no-confidence vote

    Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) "lost the majority" in the National Assembly when the coalition's primary supporter, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), switched sides. The MQM said on Wednesday that it had reached an agreement with the opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and would support the no-trust vote in the National Assembly's 342-member chamber.

    Pakistan crisis Section 144 imposed in Islamabad Punjab Guv sacked ahead of no confidence vote gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Islamabad, First Published Apr 3, 2022, 11:51 AM IST

    The district administration in Islamabad invoked Section 144 on Sunday in anticipation of probable violence as the Pakistan National Assembly prepares to vote on a no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to Pakistan's Geo News. Additionally, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, the Governor of Punjab province, has been fired by the federal government. In the interim, the acting governor will be the Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, reported Pakistani media,

    The administration has also prohibited pillion riding in Islamabad, where the National Assembly session is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. After weeks of political wrangling and attempts to win back allies and people, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose future as the country's leader is in jeopardy, will face a key no-trust vote in parliament in a few hours on Sunday.

    Also Read | Imran Khan tells Pakistan: Will not resign, will fight traitors till the end

    The action comes after Khan urged the country's youth to hold "peaceful protests" against a "foreign plot" against his administration on Saturday. The former cricketer-turned-politician appears to have lost support in both the lower chamber of the legislature and from the all-powerful Pakistan army leaders.

    Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) "lost the majority" in the National Assembly when the coalition's primary supporter, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), switched sides. The MQM said on Wednesday that it had reached an agreement with the opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and would support the no-trust vote in the National Assembly's 342-member chamber.

    Also Read | Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif attacked in London by Imran Khan's party activist: Report

    Also Read | Pakistan crisis: Who are the 3 'stooges' out to topple Imran Khan?

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2022, 11:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UK owner crashes brand new Ferrari 488 worth Rs 2 dot 5 crore after purchasing it gcw

    UK owner crashes brand new Ferrari 488 worth Rs 2.5 crore after purchasing it

    Sri Lanka economic crisis: Social media banned, curfew imposed, top updates

    Sri Lanka economic crisis: Social media banned, curfew imposed | top updates

    Ex PM Nawaz Sharif attacked in London by Imran Khan s party PTI activist Report gcw

    Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif attacked in London by Imran Khan's party activist: Report

    India is not sending soldiers to Sri Lanka; Indian mission calls out fake news

    India is not sending soldiers to Sri Lanka; Indian mission calls out fake news

    Pakistani leadership being traded like goats, says Pakistan PM Imran Khan ahead of No-confidence motion-dnm

    Pakistani leadership being traded like goats, says Pakistan PM Imran Khan ahead of No-confidence motion

    Recent Stories

    Remembering Field Marshal SHFJ Manekshaw Here s what you must know about this legend gcw

    Remembering Field Marshal SHFJ Manekshaw: Here's what you must know about this legend

    WHO explains new variant amid growing fear of XE strain -adt

    WHO explains new variant amid growing fear of XE strain

    BTS at Grammy 2022 Will Jungkook be able to perform at the awards night? Here's what we know RBA

    BTS at Grammy 2022: Will Jungkook be able to perform at the awards night? Here's what we know

    UK owner crashes brand new Ferrari 488 worth Rs 2 dot 5 crore after purchasing it gcw

    UK owner crashes brand new Ferrari 488 worth Rs 2.5 crore after purchasing it

    Grammys 2022: BTS or Doja Cat or Justin Bieber; who will win? Complete list of major nominees RBA

    Grammys 2022: BTS or Doja Cat or Justin Bieber; who will win? Complete list of major nominees

    Recent Videos

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon