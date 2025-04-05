user
user icon

'We do not want TikTok to go dark': Donald Trump extends deadline in US by 75 days

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that his administration had been working on a deal to "save TikTok" and said that he would be signing an executive order to keep the app operational for an additional 75 days.

'We do not want TikTok to go dark': Donald Trump extends deadline in US by 75 days shk
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 5, 2025, 10:42 AM IST

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that his administration had been working on a deal to "save TikTok" and said that he would be signing an executive order to keep the app operational for an additional 75 days.

Sharing a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "My administration has been working very hard on a deal to SAVE TIKTOK, and we have made tremendous progress. The deal requires more work to ensure all necessary approvals are signed, which is why I am signing an Executive Order to keep TikTok up and running for an additional 75 days."

Trump further expressed hope that discussions with China would continue in "good faith," acknowledging that China was displeased with the US reciprocal tariffs. He defended these tariffs as essential for ensuring fair and balanced trade between the two countries. Trump emphasised that the goal was to prevent TikTok from "going dark."

"We hope to continue working in good faith with China, who I understand are not very happy about our reciprocal tariffs (Necessary for fair and balanced trade between China and the USA!). This proves that tariffs are the most powerful economic tool and very important to our national security! We do not want TikTok to "go dark." We look forward to working with TikTok and China to close the Deal. Thank you for your attention to this matter," the post added.

Also read: Who Will Buy TikTok? Analyst Picks Oracle As Top Contender, Retail Is Less Certain

Notably, the announcement comes just one day before the ban was set to go into effect, after Trump delayed by an initial 75 days when he took office in January, according to CNN.

Last year, former President Joe Biden enacted a law that mandated TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, based in China, to sell off the app or face a ban in the United States due to national security concerns. While the law was initially scheduled to take effect in January, Trump announced he would postpone its enforcement in an effort to negotiate an agreement that would keep the app "alive."

A ByteDance spokesperson said the TikTok parent company "has been in discussion with the US government regarding a potential solution for TikTok US."

"An agreement has not been executed. There are key matters to be resolved. Any agreement will be subject to approval under Chinese law," the ByteDance spokesperson said in a statement, CNN reported. 

Also read: Trump Demands Fed Rate Cut, Clashing With Powell’s Inflation Warning

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indian national fatally stabbed in Canada, one suspect arrested anr

Indian national fatally stabbed in Canada, one suspect arrested

'Deliberate Attacks: Zelenskky condemns Russian strikes that killed 16 in Kryvyi Rih, 5 in Kharkiv anr

'Deliberate Attacks: Zelenskky condemns Russian strikes that killed 16 in Kryvyi Rih, 5 in Kharkiv

Same Trump, different era: 1987 trade rant returns to spotlight amid tariff storm, when he vowed never to run (WATCH) ddr

Same Trump, another era: 1987 trade rant resurfaces amid tariff rise— when he vowed never to run for President

BREAKING: China announces retaliatory 34% tariffs on US goods from April 10 after Trump's trade move shk

China announces retaliatory 34% tariffs on US goods starting April 10 after Trump's trade move

Woman bites air hostess during dramatic fight over body odour on Shanghai flight, leads to 2-hour delay (WATCH) shk

Woman bites air hostess during dramatic fight over body odour on Shanghai flight, leads to 2-hour delay |WATCH

Recent Stories

Karnataka: Mill worker's body found naked with injury marks; murder suspected shk

Karnataka: Mill worker's body found naked with injury marks; murder suspected

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Tamanna Bhatia: Top 4 actresses who nailed their web series performances NTI

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Tamanna Bhatia: Top 4 actresses who nailed their web series performances

Kalyani Priyadarshan Saree Styles for Office First Job Fashion sri

Office Saree Looks: Style Like Kalyani Priyadarshan for First Job

Trump tariff shock sends gold soaring! Top 3 gold ETFs to invest in 2025 AJR

Trump's tariff shock sends gold soaring! Top 3 gold ETFs to invest in 2025

Effortless Trendy Hairstyles Inspired by Rashmika Mandanna sri

Effortless Rashmika Mandanna Inspired Hairstyles for Girls

Recent Videos

Gujarat News | Muslim Groups Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill in Ahmedabad | Asianet Newsable

Gujarat News | Muslim Groups Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill in Ahmedabad | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Ram Navami Special Top 10 Soulful Bhajans to Celebrate Divine Festival | Devotional Songs

Ram Navami Special Top 10 Soulful Bhajans to Celebrate Divine Festival | Devotional Songs

Video Icon
PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Reaffirms India's Support for Bangladesh's Stability in Meeting with Yunus

PM Modi Reaffirms India's Support for Bangladesh's Stability in Meeting with Yunus

Video Icon