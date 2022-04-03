Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif attacked in London by Imran Khan's party activist: Report

    This happened only a day before Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) faced a key vote on the Opposition's no-confidence motion. If the no-confidence motion is successful, Nawaz Sharif's brother Shehbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) will be a leading candidate for the position of prime minister.

    London, First Published Apr 3, 2022, 9:28 AM IST

    Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was allegedly assaulted in London by a member of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.
    This assault on the former prime minister comes after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that if Nawaz Sharif's brother Shehbaz Sharif takes control, the country will be subjected to slavery. Sharif's bodyguard was also injured in the attack, according to media reports.

    Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif's daughter, urged for Imran Khan's arrest, stating he should be imprisoned for "provocation, incitement, and sedition.""Those in the PTI who resort to violence or create a law and order crisis should be arrested and imprisoned, including IK (Imran Khan)." IK should be charged for inciting, provocation, and sedition. Insha'Allah, it will be. "None of them should be spared," she said on Twitter.

    Imran Khan recently criticised Shehbaz Sharif, alleging vast corruption. He also mentioned a "threat letter" from a foreign power and tied the opposition's no-trust vote to it.

    Also Read | Imran Khan tells Pakistan: Will not resign, will fight traitors till the end

    Imran Khan needs 172 votes in the lower house of 342 to prevent the Opposition from deposing him. With important supporters abandoning him, the odds do not appear to be in his favour. He has stated that he has "more than one plan" to cope with the no-confidence vote.

    Also Read | Pakistan crisis: Who are the 3 'stooges' out to topple Imran Khan?

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2022, 9:28 AM IST
