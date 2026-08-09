A Taiwanese teacher working in China for over a decade has been detained since May, with officials suspecting it's linked to their religious beliefs. Taiwan's SEF has warned citizens about the growing risks of travelling to the mainland.

A Taiwanese citizen who has lived and worked as a teacher in China for more than 10 years has reportedly been detained since May, raising concerns that the case could be connected to the person's religious beliefs, The Taipei Times reported.

Official Disclosure and Travel Warning

Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF) Secretary-General Luo Wen-jia disclosed the case during a recent media briefing. The Taipei Times said Luo presented the incident as part of Taiwan's broader efforts to warn citizens about the growing risks of travelling to China, particularly after Beijing introduced the Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress in July.

Luo did not reveal the detainee's identity or other personal information, saying the details should remain private. The individual's family informed the SEF about the detention on June 1. Within a week, the foundation contacted China's Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits (ARATS), but no response has been received, The Taipei Times reported.

According to the report, Communication between the SEF and ARATS has been suspended since 2016, when Beijing stopped official exchanges following the Democratic Progressive Party's return to power.

Religious Activities Suspected as Cause

The Taipei Times noted that the SEF later obtained information suggesting that the detained Taiwanese was a practitioner of I-Kuan Tao, a religious movement. Luo said the person's religious activities could be connected to the detention.

Two other Taiwanese nationals were reportedly taken into custody by Chinese public security officers at the same time, although both were later released. Their connection to the detained individual remains unclear.

Increased Detentions and Travel Statistics

Taiwan has repeatedly cautioned its citizens about travelling to China, citing previous detentions and increased surveillance. The Taipei Times reported that between January 2024 and July 22, 2026, Taiwan recorded 154 missing citizens, 32 people questioned, and 216 detainees in China. Of those detained, 134 were linked to fraud, 58 to other crimes, 23 to religious activities and one to national security.

Despite the warnings, The Taipei Times reported that 1.85 million Taiwanese travelled to China in the first half of 2026, a 21.5 per cent increase from the same period in 2025. (ANI)