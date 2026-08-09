Lula's government plan centres foreign policy on South-South cooperation, aiming to strengthen BRICS and Mercosur, deepen South American integration, and expand Brazil's political, economic, financial and technological autonomy.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government plan places greater South-South cooperation at the centre of the country's foreign policy, with a focus on strengthening ties among developing nations and expanding Brazil's political, economic, financial and technological autonomy, Brasil 247 reported. The plan outlines efforts to strengthen BRICS and Mercosur, deepen South American integration, reform multilateral institutions and increase Brazil's participation in shaping international norms on artificial intelligence, digital technologies and data protection. It also seeks greater representation for developing countries in global governance institutions, including international financial organisations and other multilateral bodies.

Strengthening BRICS and Global Finance Reform

According to Brasil 247, Strengthening BRICS forms a key component of the proposed strategy. The plan supports expanding financing mechanisms associated with the group and developing instruments that can address the infrastructure and development requirements of countries in the Global South. The government also backs reforms to the international financial architecture, including institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank. The objective is to increase the participation and influence of developing countries in decision-making processes.

Focus on Regional Integration

Regional integration has also been identified as a foreign policy priority. The plan calls for stronger cooperation among South American nations in infrastructure, energy, defence and healthcare. It proposes advancing a common energy market by connecting existing systems and resources across the continent. Infrastructure development is similarly viewed as a tool to increase regional trade and strengthen economic integration. Mercosur is expected to remain an important platform for advancing economic and political cooperation in the region. The plan also links regional defence cooperation with efforts to preserve South America as a zone of peace.

Push for UN Reforms

Lula's government plan further supports reforms to the United Nations, particularly the Security Council, to create a more representative and democratic multilateral system. It calls for greater participation of developing and emerging economies in institutions responsible for decisions on international peace, security and global finance.

Strategic Role in Digital Technologies

The plan also identifies artificial intelligence, digital technologies and data protection as strategic areas for Brazilian foreign policy. Brazil intends to play a more active role in international discussions on technology regulations, digital sovereignty, scientific cooperation and global AI standards.

Overall, the strategy places South-South cooperation and the Global South at the centre of Brazil's international engagement, linking foreign policy with development priorities including infrastructure, energy, healthcare, defence, science and technology. (ANI)