Australian High Commissioner Philip Green announced that defence exercise Talisman Sabre 2027 will be held from August 9-22. India is confirmed to participate in what is expected to be the biggest and most ambitious edition of the exercise.

Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green on Sunday shared details of the defence Exercise Talisman Sabre 2027, which is set to be held from August 9 to 22, 2027, and is expected to be the biggest and most ambitious edition of the exercise so far.

In a post on X, Green shared a video message announcing the dates of the exercise. The video featured visuals from previous editions of Talisman Sabre, along with a message in Hindi highlighting the commitment to working together to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. He said on X, "The dates are locked! Ex #TalismanSabre2027 is shaping up to be the biggest and most ambitious edition yet. Expect greater scale, greater complexity & greater opportunities to strengthen partnerships and interoperability across the #IndoPacific" 📅 The dates are locked! Ex #TalismanSabre2027 is shaping up to be the biggest and most ambitious edition yet. Expect greater scale, greater complexity & greater opportunities to strengthen partnerships and interoperability across the #IndoPacific. ✈️🚢🪂🤝#TS27 #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/6t5Kd6Dyaj — Philip Green OAM (@AusHCIndia) August 9, 2026

India's Participation Confirmed

Significantly, India will participate in the Exercise Talisman Sabre 2027. The participation was announced by the Ministry of Defence in a press release issued in June. As per the Ministry of Defence, during the second edition of the India-Australia Defence Ministers' Dialogue on June 1, which was co-chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles, "The Ministers appreciated the growing engagement between their defence forces, and looked forward to India's enhanced participation in Exercise Talisman Sabre 2027."

Expanded Scope and Planning

The announcement by High Commissioner Green comes as earlier in July, the planning for Australia's largest military exercise, Talisman Sabre, is well underway, with international partners having the opportunity to meet with each other and Australian planning colleagues in Canberra recently.

According to the Australian Department of Defence, designed to accelerate planning and strengthen alignment across participating nations, the engagement of the Australian planning team with Defence attaches from a number of participating nations has set the stage for an expanded and more integrated iteration of the exercise.

Talisman Sabre is a bilaterally designed, Australian-United States activity, delivered through fully integrated multinational planning and execution. The 2027 iteration will expand from previous years, incorporating 24 additional partner nations and a combined planning workforce of around 800 personnel, recognising the essential nature of alliances and partnerships in an increasingly contested Indo-Pacific.

Talisman Sabre 2027 will focus on normalising integrated operational capability, readiness across participating forces, strengthening theatre-wide logistics and force flow, and enhancing interoperability and readiness across combined joint forces, the department added. The scale and scope of the exercise reflect a shared commitment among allies and partners to regional security and stability.

"Talisman Sabre 2027 will be one of the most complex and large-scale activities we have undertaken," Commodore Hay said." The participation of our allies and partners reflects a shared interest in integrating our capabilities and operating together to contribute to regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific," he added. (ANI)