A chubby leopard in China has become internet sensation, winning hearts with his oversized appearance and striking resemblance to Officer Clawhauser, the adorable, plump cheetah from Disney's animated film Zootopia.

A chubby leopard in China has become internet sensation, winning hearts with his oversized appearance and striking resemblance to Officer Clawhauser, the adorable, plump cheetah from Disney's animated film Zootopia. The 19-year-old leopard, named Pan Bao Bao, has become a major attraction at the Panzhihua Zoo in southwestern China, drawing visitors eager to catch a glimpse of the hefty feline.

The zoo has reportedly abandoned its attempts to put Bao Bao on a weight-loss programme, deciding that his health and comfort should take precedence over shedding a few kilos.

Bao Bao first grabbed social media attention in 2024 after visitors began sharing videos showcasing his unusually round appearance. His viral popularity prompted zoo authorities to reconsider his feeding schedule and introduce changes to his diet.

However, following consultations with experts, the zoo decided to drop the weight-loss plan. Keepers reportedly explained that given the leopard's advancing age, forcing him to lose weight could do more harm than good.

Instead, the zoo's priority is now to maintain Bao Bao's existing weight and ensure his overall well-being. According to CNN, his latest health check-up found him to be in good condition.

The internet-famous leopard currently receives around half a kilogram of beef along with a portion of chicken as part of his daily diet. While his weight has remained unchanged, his living arrangements have received a major upgrade.

Following his growing popularity, the zoo doubled the size of his enclosure, providing him with more space to move around, stretch his legs and enjoy the attention of his ever-growing fanbase.

Since going viral in March 2024, Bao Bao has attracted visitors from different parts of China, with his distinctive appearance turning him into one of the zoo's most recognisable attractions.

Hawk Too Fat To Fly After Feasting On Chickens

In a similar incident earlier this month, a red-shouldered hawk in the United States was reportedly found too overweight to fly after feasting on numerous free-ranging chickens.

The bird, weighing approximately 910 grams, was discovered grounded in a driveway, leaving wildlife experts puzzled about its inability to take flight.

After examining the hawk and ruling out possible injuries and other medical issues, experts arrived at an unusual diagnosis: the bird was "too darn fat to fly".

Further investigation revealed that the hawk had been regularly feeding on free-ranging chickens, which apparently contributed to its excessive weight.

In a social media post, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center revealed that the bird, identified as RSHA 26-2599, was found near its facility.

After being brought in, the hawk underwent several checks to determine whether it had sustained any injuries or was suffering from other health complications. However, experts eventually concluded that its weight was preventing it from flying.