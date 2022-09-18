Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Over 120 British cinemas, big city screens to broadcast Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

    Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday cap 10 days of national mourning and are expected to be watched by hundreds of thousands of people packed onto the streets of London and millions around the world. Around 125 big screens across Britain are expected to telecast Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral, which is scheduled for Monday. Admission to the cinema screenings is free.
     

    Over 120 British cinemas big city screens to broadcast Queen Elizabeth II s funeral gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 18, 2022, 5:40 PM IST

    Queen Elizabeth's state funeral on Monday will be shown by around 125 cinemas across Britain, while parks, squares and cathedrals will also set up viewing screens for the huge ceremonial event, the government said. The BBC, ITV, and Sky will broadcast live coverage of the funeral ceremony at Westminster Abbey and associated processions around London, according to a statement from the cultural department. Presidents, prime ministers and royalty from around the world are expected at the funeral of Britain's longest reigning monarch, who died on Sept. 8 aged 96.

    The funeral has been designated a public holiday by the government, and it is expected to draw more people than other significant occasions in recent British history, such as the funeral of Princess Diana in 1997, the London Olympics in 2012, and royal weddings. The UK Cinema Association said on Thursday that admission to the movie screenings is free and that many of the events are already full. The line-ups to pay their respects at Elizabeth's coffin, which will lie in state at Westminster Hall until early on Monday, were in the hundreds of thousands this week.

    Also Read | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral security to cost over Rs 59 crore: Report

    At least 1,650 military personnel will be involved in the pomp-filled procession of the queen’s coffin from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch after her funeral. A further 1,000 will line the streets along the procession route When the coffin reaches Windsor, 410 military personnel will take part in the procession, 480 will line streets, 150 will be in a guard of honor and line steps and 130 more will fulfil other ceremonial duties.

    Meanwhile, there will be 2,000 dignitaries and guests in Westminster Abbey for the the state funeral, ranging from King Charles III and other royals to world leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden to members of the British public who helped battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Also Read | Schools, supermarkets, cinemas & more: Everything that will be shut in UK for Queen’s funeral

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2022, 5:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Powerful typhoon Nanmadol slams into southern Japan; thousands evacuated

    Powerful typhoon Nanmadol slams into southern Japan

    Queen Elizabeth II funeral security to cost over Rs 59 crore most expensive single day operation Report gcw

    Queen Elizabeth II's funeral security to cost over Rs 59 crore: Report

    Schools supermarkets cinemas and more everything that will be shut in UK for Queen Elizabeth II funeral gcw

    Schools, supermarkets, cinemas & more: Everything that will be shut in UK for Queen’s funeral

    Cadbury Burberry among 600 brands at risk of losing royal warrant post Queen Elizabeth II s demise gcw

    Cadbury, Burberry among 600 brands at risk of losing royal warrant post Queen Elizabeth II's demise

    Watch Queen Elizabeth II 8 grandchildren hold silent vigil beside her coffin gcw

    Watch: Queen Elizabeth II’s 8 grandchildren hold silent vigil beside her coffin

    Recent Stories

    Powerful typhoon Nanmadol slams into southern Japan; thousands evacuated

    Powerful typhoon Nanmadol slams into southern Japan

    Queen Elizabeth II funeral security to cost over Rs 59 crore most expensive single day operation Report gcw

    Queen Elizabeth II's funeral security to cost over Rs 59 crore: Report

    football epl english premier league 2022-23 I would have loved to have had him closer - Mikel Arteta on possibly having Arsene Wenger at Arsenal-ayh

    'I would have loved to have had him closer' - Arteta on possibly having Wenger at Arsenal

    NIA conducts raids against PFI at 40 places in Telangana Andhra Pradesh 4 detained gcw

    NIA conducts raids against PFI at 40 places in 2 states; 4 detained

    DU Admissions 2022 After CUET UG results first cut off list likely to be announced on October 10 gcw

    DU Admissions 2022: After CUET UG results, first cut-off list likely to be announced on October 10

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon