Over 120 British cinemas, big city screens to broadcast Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday cap 10 days of national mourning and are expected to be watched by hundreds of thousands of people packed onto the streets of London and millions around the world. Around 125 big screens across Britain are expected to telecast Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral, which is scheduled for Monday. Admission to the cinema screenings is free.

Queen Elizabeth's state funeral on Monday will be shown by around 125 cinemas across Britain, while parks, squares and cathedrals will also set up viewing screens for the huge ceremonial event, the government said. The BBC, ITV, and Sky will broadcast live coverage of the funeral ceremony at Westminster Abbey and associated processions around London, according to a statement from the cultural department. Presidents, prime ministers and royalty from around the world are expected at the funeral of Britain's longest reigning monarch, who died on Sept. 8 aged 96.

The funeral has been designated a public holiday by the government, and it is expected to draw more people than other significant occasions in recent British history, such as the funeral of Princess Diana in 1997, the London Olympics in 2012, and royal weddings. The UK Cinema Association said on Thursday that admission to the movie screenings is free and that many of the events are already full. The line-ups to pay their respects at Elizabeth's coffin, which will lie in state at Westminster Hall until early on Monday, were in the hundreds of thousands this week.

At least 1,650 military personnel will be involved in the pomp-filled procession of the queen’s coffin from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch after her funeral. A further 1,000 will line the streets along the procession route When the coffin reaches Windsor, 410 military personnel will take part in the procession, 480 will line streets, 150 will be in a guard of honor and line steps and 130 more will fulfil other ceremonial duties.

Meanwhile, there will be 2,000 dignitaries and guests in Westminster Abbey for the the state funeral, ranging from King Charles III and other royals to world leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden to members of the British public who helped battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

