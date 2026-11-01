NSA Ajit Doval has arrived in Hanoi to review the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Vietnam, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and future cooperation in defense and emerging security sectors.

NSA Ajit Doval Arrives in Vietnam

November 1 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval arrived in Hanoi on Sunday for a visit to Vietnam. According to the Indian Embassy in Vietnam, Doval will interact with the Vietnamese leadership to review the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations. “Welcome to Vietnam! National Security Advisor (NSA) of India Shri Ajit Doval, KC, landed in Hanoi on an official visit. NSA, during the visit, will interact with the Vietnamese leadership in line with the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” the embassy posted on X.

Deepening Bilateral Relations

India and Vietnam had agreed to elevate their ties to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Vietnamese President To Lam’s visit to India in May 2026. During the visit, as per the Ministry of External Affairs, NSA Ajit Doval called on President To Lam as they discussed strengthening the multifaceted comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. During his May visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and To Lam held wide-ranging discussions as they reviewed the bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Shared Vision and Future Goals

The leaders underlined that deepening India-Vietnam ties will continue to bring mutual benefit to their peoples and contribute meaningfully towards achieving their respective national goals, including India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 and Viet Nam’s Vision 2045. They commended the effective implementation of a Joint Vision Statement on India-Vietnam Defence Partnership towards 2030, which continues to guide the growing defence ties between the two countries.

Focus on Defence and Strategic Cooperation

The leaders agreed to further strengthen cooperation and enhance engagements in both traditional and emerging areas of defence cooperation, including defence policy dialogue, joint exercises, staff talks, joint research and co-production of new defence technologies, enhanced port calls by Naval vessels and Air Force aircraft, peacekeeping activities, information sharing, hydrography, defence exhibitions, capacity building, defence industrial cooperation, maritime security, maritime safety, and search and rescue operations based on the mutual interests and priorities of the two countries, the MEA stated.