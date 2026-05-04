US President Trump rejected Iran's 14-point peace proposal, mediated by Pakistan. The plan included lifting sanctions and US troop withdrawal but suggested postponing nuclear negotiations. This is a major sticking point, as Washington demands immediate limits on Iran's nuclear program.

US President Donald Trump has firmly rejected Iran’s latest 14-point peace proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, signalling that a breakthrough in negotiations remains unlikely in the near term. The proposal, submitted through Pakistani mediation, was designed to transition the current ceasefire into a more durable peace framework, but Washington has found it inadequate.

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Speaking to Israeli outlet Kan News, Trump made his position clear after reviewing the plan in detail. “It’s not acceptable to me. I’ve studied it, I’ve studied everything — it’s not acceptable,” he said, adding that while Iran is keen to strike a deal, “I’m not satisfied with what they’ve offered.”

Iran’s proposal reportedly outlines a multi-stage roadmap to end hostilities within roughly 30 days. It includes demands such as lifting US sanctions, withdrawing American forces from the region, releasing frozen Iranian assets, and easing restrictions on trade and shipping routes, particularly through the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.

However, a major sticking point remains Iran’s nuclear programme. The proposal suggests postponing detailed nuclear negotiations to a later phase, a condition that contradicts Washington’s long-standing demand for immediate and verifiable limits on Iran’s uranium stockpile.

Also Read: Iran receives US response to its proposal via Pakistan, says Tehran

Trump has repeatedly expressed scepticism about Tehran’s intentions, warning that Iran has “not yet paid a big enough price” for its past actions. He also indicated that military options remain on the table, suggesting the possibility of renewed strikes if Iran fails to meet US expectations.

The rejection comes amid heightened tensions in the region, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, where shipping disruptions have impacted global energy markets. The US has announced plans to assist stranded vessels as a “humanitarian gesture,” even as both sides continue to impose maritime restrictions.

Despite ongoing mediation efforts, including those led by Pakistan, both sides remain far apart on key issues. Iran is pushing for sanctions relief and security guarantees, while the US insists on stricter controls over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and regional activities.

For now, Trump’s outright rejection of the proposal underscores the fragile state of diplomacy. With neither side willing to compromise on core demands, the path to a lasting peace agreement appears uncertain, raising concerns that the conflict could escalate further if negotiations fail to resume on mutually acceptable terms.

Also Read: Iran warns US against Strait of Hormuz intervention, citing ceasefire