EAM S Jaishankar noted that democratic ideals come naturally to India and the US, given their pluralistic societies. Speaking at the US National Day reception, he highlighted the growing strategic partnership between the two nations.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday noted that the ideals of democracy come naturally to the US and India. Jaishankar, while giving remarks at the US Embassy's National Day reception, said that the Declaration of Independence articulated ideas that shaped the modern world and influenced democratic movements and freedom struggles elsewhere.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"It's a great pleasure to join you all at this celebration of the 250th year of the Declaration of Independence of the United States of America. Our felicitations to Secretary Rubio and to the Ambassador, and through them to the Trump administration and the American people," he said.

Shared Democratic Values

Jaishankar said that India's resonance with democracy was natural due to its pluralistic society. "The Declaration of Independence articulated ideas that shaped the modern world: individual liberty, rule of law, free speech, and accountable governance. Those ideals influenced democratic movements and freedom struggles elsewhere. In our case, this resonance was natural, given India's long history as a pluralistic society with a consultative ethos. Today's event, therefore, has a particular significance. It is a coming together of those for whom democracy is in their very DNA," he said.

Jaishankar also said, "Friends, the beliefs underpinning the Declaration of Independence were thereafter expressed in measures for ascertaining the will of the people and creating a federal structure. Some of those experiences were taken into account by India's Constitution makers. Our affinities have only grown with more travel and with deeper technology and economic linkages," he said.

Strategic Partnership and Converging Interests

He further said that India and the US are both political democracies; we are market economies, and we are open societies. "Today, our two countries approach the world with certain common attributes. We are both political democracies, we are market economies, and we are open societies. These shared traits have in recent times been strengthened by a convergence of national interests. And that is precisely what has enabled us to overcome the hesitations of history," he said.

Jaishankar said further that India's and the US's strategic partnership is expressed now in a very wide range of activities. "Our strategic partnership is expressed now in a very wide range of activities. They span trade and investment, defense and security, critical and emerging technologies, semiconductors, AI, energy, and space to education, to health, and to culture. Our robust linkages grow as each side adds value and expands opportunities for the other," he said.

Counter-Terrorism Cooperation

Jaishankar said that both nations have a strong interest in combating terrorism. "India and the United States have a strong interest in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We must always be clear about zero tolerance for terrorism. And that is why our counter-terrorism cooperation is so important," he said.

People-to-People Connect

He also noted that the people-to-people connection has also been a very special characteristic of our relationship. "The people-to-people connect has also been a very special characteristic of our relationship. The Indian diaspora in the United States has contributed enormously to American society across technology, academia, medicine, entrepreneurship, and public service. It has helped build political understanding between our two nations and remains a living bridge," he said.

Collaboration in a Changing World

Jaishankar further said that both nations have a common interest in de-risking the global economy and providing the world with more choices. "Secretary Rubio, Ambassador, friends, it is widely recognized that the world is now in an era of transition. This actually makes the case for our relationship even stronger. Mutuality of benefits will certainly advance our cooperation. Both nations have a common interest in de-risking the global economy and providing the world with more choices. Our many convergences make us effective strategic partners in multiple domains," he said.

He then said that this visit highlights the significance of our ties in contemporary times. "This visit, Secretary Rubio, your first, highlights the significance of our ties in contemporary times. It focuses on the value of a strong bilateral relationship and the beneficial contribution of the Quad. There are other plurilateral platforms where India and the United States collaborate productively, as indeed we do in multilateral organisations," he said.

A Vision for a Bright Future

Jaishankar said further that their goal was to advance the aspirations of our people for a bright and prosperous future. "Secretary, Ambassador, friends, a year ago, Prime Minister Modi and President Trump set out a pathway for the further development of our enduring partnership. Their goal was to advance the aspirations of our people for a bright and prosperous future, while also serving global good. Today's occasion has brought together many stakeholders of that endeavor in this hall. Your visit, Mr. Secretary, and this celebration allow us to reaffirm our commitment to that vision," he said.

Pleased to join @SecRubio for the US National Day reception celebrating 250 years of US Declaration of Independence. As political democracies, market economies and open societies, 🇮🇳 and 🇺🇸 share many interests and convergences. Highlighted how the robust linkages of a… pic.twitter.com/1mKeOhLbit — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 24, 2026

Meanwhile, Jaishankar said in a post on X, "Pleased to join US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for the US National Day reception celebrating 250 years of US Declaration of Independence. As political democracies, market economies and open societies, India and US share many interests and convergences. Highlighted how the robust linkages of a strategic partnership continue to strengthen across a wide range of domains." (ANI)