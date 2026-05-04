Iranian official Ebrahim Azizi warned the US against intervening in the Strait of Hormuz, calling it a 'violation of the ceasefire'. This follows Donald Trump's announcement of 'Project Freedom' to guide ships through the strategic waterway.

The Head of the Iranian Parliament's National Security Committee, Ebrahim Azizi, has warned the United States against intervening in maritime operations in the Strait of Hormuz, saying any such move would be viewed as a "violation of the ceasefire" framework.

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Iran Responds to US Plan

In a post on X, Azizi issued a direct warning following Trump's Truth Social Post, announcing the launch of 'Project Freedom' to 'guide' stranded ships safely out of the Strait of Hormuz. https://x.com/Ebrahimazizi33/status/2051062057319961039 He said, "Any American interference in the new maritime regime of the Strait of Hormuz will be considered a violation of the ceasefire."

He also rejected US assertions regarding navigation and maritime security in the Persian Gulf. "The Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf would not be managed by Trump's delusional posts!" he said, referring to US President Donald Trump's latest Truth Social post.

Azizi further dismissed the attempts to shape international narratives around tensions in the Gulf region. "No one would believe Blame Game scenarios!" he added.

Trump's 'Project Freedom' Initiative

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced "Project Freedom", an initiative aimed at helping commercial vessels trapped in the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating regional tensions in the Gulf.

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday (local time), Trump said countries around the world had requested American assistance to safely guide their ships out of the strategically vital waterway. "Countries from all over the World, almost all of which are not involved in the Middle Eastern dispute going on so visibly, and violently, for all to see, have asked the United States if we could help free up their Ships, which are locked up in the Strait of Hormuz, on something which they have absolutely nothing to do with," Trump said.

He added that the United States would act to ensure safe passage for affected vessels. "For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have told these Countries that we will guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business," he said.

Trump said the operation would begin Monday morning (Middle East time)." This process, Project Freedom, will begin Monday morning, Middle East time," he stated.

He also warned against any interference with the operation. "If, in any way, this Humanitarian process is interfered with, that interference will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully," he said. (ANI)