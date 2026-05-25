Ex-diplomat Veena Sikri called the White House shooting 'serious,' noting past assassination attempts on Trump. She also commented on US-Iran tensions, a potential ceasefire, and unresolved issues like the Strait of Hormuz and uranium enrichment.

'Assassination attempts on Trump very worrisome'

Former Diplomat Veena Sikri said on Sunday that the White House shooting was serious, as there have been several assassination attempts on US President Donald Trump. Sikri, in a conversation with ANI, said that although there has been much tension, the parties want to convert it into an agreement.

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"What will be next? Well, it's a very serious incident, no doubt. I think this is not the first incident of this kind. It's the third or fourth such incident where people have tried to have assassination attempts on President Trump. It's very worrisome. Of course, the American Secret Service and American security are strong, so they are able to deflect it. But it is certainly worrisome, and I hope that there will be no more such incidents," she said.

US-Iran Diplomacy and Ceasefire Talks

Sikri further said that it will be a positive development if a ceasefire has been announced. "I think that it will be a good thing if it's announced, but they have been at this stage for a long time. We know that since early April, a ceasefire has been in place. Although there has been much tension and the American naval blockade took place after the ceasefire was announced--which in itself is an act of war--a ceasefire is still in place, and now they want to convert it into an agreement," she said.

Pakistan's Role as Mediator Questioned

She further said that now, there is less mention of Pakistan during the diplomacy talks. "President Trump's last Truth Social message on this subject mentioned a telephone conversation with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and others. There is now less mention of Pakistan as the go-between because of news that was exposed: Pakistan is giving shelter to Iranian aircraft while also sheltering American aircraft and assets. Additionally, Pakistan is sending its troops and aircraft to Saudi Arabia as part of a pact. When a country is so involved with regional powers, it really cannot be a neutral mediator. Nevertheless, the Pakistanis are putting out messages that they are still relevant. I do not know about that; I think the content of the agreement is more important," she said.

Disparities Remain on Key Issues

Sikri added that there are disparities still, as Iranian media is still saying that the Strait of Hormuz will remain in Iranian control, which is different from what Trump is saying. "The Iranian media is still saying that the Strait of Hormuz will remain in Iranian control or management, which is different from what President Trump is saying. Iranian media also says the nuclear issue is off the agenda, whereas President Trump says the nuclear issue will be very important, including enriched uranium and ensuring Iran will not have a nuclear weapon. We know that in the JCPOA signed in 2015, Iran had given up on its nuclear program, but that deal was abrogated under President Trump's first term."

She added, "There is still a lot of fine-tuning to do, but we hope an announcement comes soon. A lasting peace must involve the withdrawal of the American naval blockade and the return of the Strait of Hormuz to its previous functioning, as these controls have seriously affected the world economy, including India," she said.

Unanswered Questions on Uranium Enrichment

She further said that there are many unanswered questions regarding the enrichment of uranium. "Regarding the reports that Iran has agreed to stop uranium enrichment, there are many questions. One is the process of stopping enrichment, and another is what happens to the already enriched uranium--whether it will be extracted from Iran and given to America or Russia. These questions seem unsettled at the moment. Iran attaches high importance to maintaining the rights that other countries have regarding the peaceful use of nuclear energy," she added.

Trump Instructs Negotiators 'Not to Rush'

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump says he has instructed the negotiators "not to rush into a deal" with Iran since "time is on our side", adding that the US blockade in the Strait of Hormuz "will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed", Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)