Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed receiving Washington's response to its 14-point proposal via Pakistan. The plan, now under review, focuses solely on ending regional conflict and is not related to the nuclear issue.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on Sunday said that Tehran has received Washington's response to Iran's proposal through Pakistan.

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Speaking in an interview with the Iranian state broadcaster SNN TV, Baghaei said, "The United States' view on Tehran's proposal via Pakistan has reached Iran.This perspective is currently under review, and Iran's response will be provided after finalisation."

Iran's '14-Point Proposal'

Baghaei stressed that Iran's "14-point proposal" is solely aimed at ending the conflict in the region and does not address nuclear issue. "Our 14-point plan exclusively focuses on ending the war and contains no issues related to the nuclear domain," Baghaei said during the televised interview.

"At this stage, our focus is on the specifics of ending the war in the region, including Lebanon," he added.

According to Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency, Baghaei also rejected reports suggesting the proposal involved mine-clearing operations in the Strait of Hormuz. "The claim of mine-clearing in the Strait of Hormuz by the United States is fundamentally not part of our plan. These claims are fabricated and concocted by certain media outlets," he said.

Negotiation Stance and Guarantees

The Iranian spokesperson also reiterated Tehran's position against negotiations conducted under pressure or imposed timelines."Iran rejects negotiations under ultimatum and deadline," Baghaei said, according to Tasnim. He further explained that the proposed framework envisions "an initial halt followed by examination of details over a 30-day period."

Addressing the issue of guarantees in any future arrangement, Baghaei said, "The concept of 'guarantee' in this perspective is not reliance on the counterparty's commitment, but rather dependence on internal power and levers."

US-Iran Counter-Proposals

His remarks come as a 14-point response to a proposal from the United States has been submitted by Tehran, state media outlet Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday. The Iranian proposal, which was reportedly delivered via a Pakistani intermediary, calls for "ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon," according to Tasnim.

While the US reportedly proposed a two-month ceasefire, Tasnim noted that Tehran maintains "that the issues should be resolved within 30 days" and insists that diplomatic efforts must prioritise the "termination of the war" as opposed to simply extending a ceasefire. The Iranian document follows a nine-point US proposal and covers various topics, including guarantees against military aggression and the withdrawal of US military forces from the region surrounding Iran. The response further stipulates the release of frozen Iranian assets, the removal of sanctions, and the introduction of a "new mechanism for the Strait of Hormuz."

Trump Dissatisfied with Offer

Iran's state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, who stated that the proposal was "aimed at the permanent end" of the conflict. "Now the ball is in the United States' court to choose either the path of diplomacy or continuation of a confrontational approach," Gharibabadi said. Although Iranian officials have refrained from publicly discussing the specific details of the response, US President Donald Trump stated on Saturday that he would soon review the plan. However, he remarked that he "can't imagine that it would be acceptable."

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the offer, the US President warned that military options continue to remain on the table. "They want to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it," Trump told reporters. "They've made strides, but I'm not sure if they ever get there... They're asking for things that I can't agree to."

Sticking Points and Ceasefire Context

Reports suggest that Washington is demanding firm commitments regarding Iran's nuclear programme at the start of the process. Conversely, Tehran is reportedly seeking a sequence that prioritises the easing of military and economic pressure.

This latest proposal emerges during a fragile ceasefire that has been maintained since early April. The truce followed a period of intense conflict that began on February 28, initiated by US and Israeli strikes against Iran's military and nuclear infrastructure. (ANI)