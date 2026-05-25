Defence expert TP Tyagi claims the Balochistan Liberation Army is no longer a small group, now featuring a women's brigade with a suicide wing. He points to this and other rising insurgencies as signs of an impending civil war in Pakistan.

BLA's Growing Strength and Female Suicide Wing

TP Tyagi, Defence Expert, said that the Jaffar Express incident demonstrates that the Balochistan Liberation Army is no longer just a small group. Tyagi, in a conversation with ANI, said that within the Balochistan Liberation Army, a wing of female suicide bombers has been formed. "This incident demonstrates that the Balochistan Liberation Army is no longer just a small group; it now includes a women's brigade. Within that, a wing of female suicide bombers has been formed. They are now taking up arms and are prepared to fight against Pakistan for their independence," he said.

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Wider Unrest in Pakistan

Tyagi said that apart from the BLA, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, Afghan Taliban and more groups are rising against the government in Pakistan. "At a time when the Balochistan Liberation Army is active on one side, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan is on another, the Afghan Taliban is on a third, and people in PoK and Sindh are also rising against the government, the situation is dire. Furthermore, the general public is against General Munir for his actions against Muslim interests and unity. By joining Donald Trump's "Board of Peace," recognizing Israel, and deciding to work against the Palestinians and Hamas, he has alienated the people," he said.

'Signs of Impending Civil War'

Tyagi said that it was ridiculous for Pakistan to be playing mediator between the US and Iran. "While Pakistan is burning internally, it is attempting to mediate peace between America and Iran. This is ridiculous. I believe these are clear signs of an impending civil war in Pakistan," he said.

Jaffar Express Attack Details

He said that the target was near the headquarters of Pakistan's Frontier Corps. "Look, there has been another attack on the Jaffar Express in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, which has been targeted several times before. This attack was carried out by the Balochistan Liberation Army. It was a coordinated suicide attack involving a vehicle laden with explosives. The target was near the headquarters of Pakistan's Frontier Corps. More than 30 people have been killed, and 70 to 80 others are injured. The breakdown of soldiers and civilians among the casualties is still being confirmed," he said.

According to officials, the explosion was caused by an explosive-laden vehicle that struck one of the train's carriages as it passed a signal at Chaman Phatak. The force of the blast caused several coaches to derail and overturn others, reported Geo News.

The blast occured shortly after 8 AM and derailed three coaches, including the locomotive, while two coaches overturned, reported Dawn, citing APP. (ANI)