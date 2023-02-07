Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un goes missing ahead of military parade; sparks health rumours

    The scheduled parade will celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army and is expected to be held on Tuesday or Wednesday. Usually, Kim Jong Un has used events like these to talk about North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile program.

    North Korea leader Kim Jong Un hasn't been seen in public for more than a month as the country's capital Pyongyang is set to hold mass military parades this week. According to various news agencies, Kim Jong Un skipped a Politburo meeting on Sunday, the third time he has ever done so.

    It is reportedly said that his prolonged disappearances raises questions about his health, adding that Kim Jong Un's longest-ever break from public appearances was in 2014, when he was not seen for 40 days.

    The scheduled parade will celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army and is expected to be held on Tuesday or Wednesday. Usually, Kim Jong Un has used events like these to talk about North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile program.

    Earlier, North Korea threatened to counter the US military moves with the "most overwhelming nuclear force" while condemning US plans to expand its joint exercise with South Korea and deploy more advanced military assets.

    In 2022, North Korea fired over 70 ballistic missiles including potential nuclear-capable weapons designed to strike targets in South Korea or reach the US mainland.

    The country also conducted a slew of launches which it has described as simulated nuclear attacks on South Korean and US targets in response to the expanded US military drills with South Korea.

    According to various reports, military aircrafts have been spotted flying at low altitude at night in central Pyongyang. Meanwhile, the recent public celebrations have been held in darkness as reports of severe food shortages have come in.

