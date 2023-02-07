Turkey-Syria earthquake toll crosses 4000; India rushes aid and rescue teams

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared seven days of national mourning. Turkish flags will fly at half-staff across the nation and at its diplomatic missions overseas.

The death toll from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria has exceeded the 4,000 mark even as relief and rescue operations continued.

According to multiple reports citing officials of Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Damascus government, at least 2,921 lives have been lost in Turkey, while 1,444 have died in Syria. Rescue workers said the death toll is expected to rise.

Three quakes struck the region on Monday. The epicentre of the first earthquake was near Gaziantep province's Nurdagi, near the Syrian border. The second quake struck nearby Kahramanmaraş province's Ekinozu, while the third rocked Goksun in the same province. According to seismologists, there have been around 1000 aftershocks post the three powerful earthquakes.

In Syria, damaged roads, fuel shortages, and harsh winter weather were slowing down the rescue operations. The impacted region in Syria is divided between government-controlled territory and the country’s last opposition-held enclave, which is surrounded by Russian-backed government forces.

Relief teams from India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, Jordan, Mexico, Japan and South Korea, among others.

India rushes aid

India dispatched the first batch of earthquake relief material, comprising medical supplies, advanced drilling equipment, and other crucial tools needed for the aid efforts, to Turkey aboard an Indian Air Force aircraft hours after the announcement made by the Prime Minister's Office. Also, onboard the aircraft was a National Disaster Response Force search and rescue team and dog squads.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and instructed officials to offer all possible assistance in coping with the aftermath of the earthquake.

Expressing his gratitude towards the Indian government's offer of assistance, Turkish Ambassador to India Firat Sunel mentioned a Turkish proverb, 'Dost kara gunde belli olur' or 'a friend in need is a friend indeed'.