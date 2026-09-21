A massive car crash on the Uqair-Al Oyoun road in Saudi Arabia's Al Ahsa left nine people dead. A family of seven and two young men died on the spot after their vehicles collided. Rescue teams like the Civil Defense and Red Crescent rushed to the site.

Riyadh: A massive road crash happened on the Uqair-Al Oyoun road in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province. Nine people died in this tragic accident in the Al Ahsa governorate. Two cars crashed into each other. A family of seven was inside the first car. The parents, three sons, and two daughters died right there.

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Two young men were inside the second car. They also died on the spot, official sources told the 'Al Yaum' newspaper. The crash was so strong that both cars got completely crushed. Officials have not shared the personal details of the victims yet. Civil Defense, Red Crescent, and traffic police teams reached the spot immediately. Rescue teams tried hard to pull out the trapped passengers from the crushed cars. But everyone had already died.

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Police and local authorities have started the legal paperwork. The exact cause of the accident is not clear yet. The Uqair-Al Oyoun road is a major highway. It connects the main parts of the Al Ahsa governorate with the coastal areas.