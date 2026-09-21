WorldSkills 2019 bronze medallist Shweta Ratanpura urged youth to explore unconventional careers, saying skill competitions offer recognition. She highlighted government support as India sends its largest contingent to the WorldSkills event in Shanghai.

WorldSkills 2019 Bronze medallist in Graphic Design Technology, Shweta Ratanpura, on Monday said skill competitions have helped bring recognition to unconventional career choices and urged young people to explore various opportunities available beyond traditional professions.

Speaking to ANI in Shanghai, Shweta recalled her experience at WorldSkills 2019 and said the competition brought a major change in her life by giving recognition to graphic design as a career option. "The impact and change that came into my life because of WorldSkills was huge. I chose a very different career. As you know, we are often told to choose engineering or become a doctor, and I had a passion for creative things since childhood. So, I chose graphic design as a career," she said.

"People thought that maybe I was falling behind in studies, which is why I was doing something like this. But through this competition, and especially after winning a medal, I got recognition and respect from people that this is also a very good career option. This can also change lives and can be a very successful option," Shweta added.

Platform for Talent and Government Support

Highlighting the importance of WorldSkills 2026, she said such competitions are growing in scale and impact and provide young people an opportunity to understand the wide range of skills available. "As these competitions are happening, their scale and impact are increasing. It is a very good opportunity for young children to participate or even watch and understand how many options are available. There are 70 different skills displayed here, with competitions taking place between different countries," she said.

"Life does not have only two options. Whatever your interest is, many options exist. I would like to say that everyone should explore these opportunities and see what is available," she added.

Shweta also explained that skill competitions provide a platform similar to sporting events, where participants move through different levels before reaching international competitions. "Just like it happens in sports, where there are city-level, district-level, state and national competitions, similarly the Skill Ministry conducted competitions in different cities and then at the national level. Whatever support was needed, like travel, stay, equipment, and software required for every skill, all of that was provided by the Government of India," she said.

She said government support helps students participate without financial burden on their families. "It is a big thing for a student that their parents do not have to bear any expenses, and this opportunity is being provided by the government," Shweta added.

Career Avenues After Competitions

On opportunities after winning skill competitions, she said participants get exposure to several career avenues, including employment and entrepreneurship opportunities. "Many opportunities open up; many job opportunities open up. You get so much exposure and so much knowledge. There are many opportunities like this," she said.

When asked if participants can also start their own ventures, Shweta said, "Definitely. There are many opportunities that exist."

India's Largest Contingent at WorldSkills Shanghai

India’s largest-ever contingent of 70 skilled young competitors will represent the country across 63 skill categories at the 48th WorldSkills Competition, which begins in Shanghai on Tuesday. The competitors will showcase India’s growing capabilities in technical excellence, creativity, precision, innovation and craftsmanship on the world stage.

Shanghai is geared up for the event, which is being held at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (NECC), China's largest exhibition complex and a landmark in itself. While the opening ceremony will take place tomorrow, the closing event is scheduled for September 27 after days of intense competition. Alongside the competition, the WorldSkills Conference will be held from September 23 to 25, where global leaders, policymakers and educators will discuss the future of vocational education.

India to Compete in 11 New Skills

India’s team will participate in 63 out of 64 skill categories, making it one of India’s largest and most diverse representations. The eleven new skills in which India will compete for the first time are Dental Prosthetics, Digital Interactive Media Design, Intelligent Security Technology, Landscape Gardening, Optoelectronic Technology, Retail Sales, Unmanned Aerial Systems, Industrial Mechanics, Software Testing and Heavy Vehicle Technology, and Aircraft Maintenance.

India’s participation in these new categories reflects the growing depth of the country’s skilling ecosystem, which is expanding from strong foundations in traditional trades to advanced technologies, specialised services, creative industries and next-generation industrial capabilities.

India's Rising Prowess in Skill Competitions

The participation is being held under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) driving India’s WorldSkills preparation through close collaboration with industry partners, training institutions and domain experts.

India’s performance in global skill competitions has shown steady progress over the years. Ranked 29th at WorldSkills in 2015, India rose to 13th position in 2024. The country secured 8th rank in Asia at WorldSkills Asia 2025 and won five medals at the Taipei Capital Cup 2026. Under the Skill India Mission, India is building a strong preparation ecosystem anchored in industry partnerships, expert-led mentoring, structured training, and global exposure. The expanded participation at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 marks another step in India’s journey towards establishing itself as a global hub for skilled talent.

Minister's Message to Team India

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship hosted the send-off ceremony for the Indian contingent participating in WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 in the national capital on September 15. In his remarks at the event, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary, said that Team India represents a confident, creative and digitally agile generation, ready to compete with the world’s best.

“Our participation in new-age skills reflects the growing depth of India’s skilling ecosystem,” he said.

The Union Minister said that, guided by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, his ministry is taking skilling to scale through skill competitions, Kaushal Mahotsavs and stronger partnerships with States and industry “At some point in time, we must aspire to host such global skill competitions as well,” he said, urging the team to trust its training.

“Stay focused and compete without fear. Shanghai is not only a competition; it is an opportunity to discover how far your skill can take you. Embrace the spirit of ‘Never Give Up’, give your very best and inspire a generation to choose skill with confidence and pride," Choudhary said.

Government Focus on Future-Ready Skilling

Officials said the Modi government has given focus to future-ready skilling through initiatives such as the National Education Policy, the Skill India Mission, the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, and efforts to promote apprenticeships.

The PM-SETU scheme is modernizing one thousand government ITIs with an investment of 60,000 crore rupees alongside direct industry participation, they said. In his Independence Day address this year, PM Modi announced that one crore youth would be trained in AI skills over the next one year. He also announced free online coaching for youth preparing for various examinations. (ANI)