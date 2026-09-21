A moving bus caught fire in Mecca. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. The Saudi Civil Defense teams reached the spot quickly and brought the fire under full control.

A moving bus caught fire in the Al Kakkiyah area of the holy city of Mecca on Sunday, prompting a swift response from Saudi Civil Defense teams. The incident occurred while the bus was travelling through the area, with flames breaking out suddenly and raising concerns among those at the scene. As soon as information about the fire was received, Civil Defense units in Makkah rushed to the location. The emergency teams quickly began firefighting operations and worked to contain the blaze before it could spread further. After a coordinated operation, the fire was brought completely under control.

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The General Directorate of Civil Defense confirmed that there were no injuries reported in the incident. The passengers on board were safe, and no casualties were recorded. The authorities are expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the fire and determine what caused the blaze. Further details about the incident and the condition of the bus have not yet been released.

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The incident highlights the importance of rapid emergency response, particularly in busy areas of Makkah that witness significant movement of residents and visitors. The prompt arrival of Civil Defense personnel helped ensure that the situation was brought under control without any reported injuries. Authorities continue to monitor the situation and take necessary measures to maintain public safety in the area.