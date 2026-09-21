More than 9,000 people gathered to watch Bongonga attempt the crossing. Spectators followed her progress as she slowly made her way from one slag heap to the other.

The event was also accompanied by live music. Musicians and a choir performed Pierre Bachelet’s popular song Les Corons as Bongonga crossed the wire.

The song has a strong connection to France’s former mining regions, making it a fitting soundtrack for the spectacle staged among the giant slag heaps.

After reaching the second heap safely, Bongonga was greeted by loud applause from the crowd and presented with a bouquet.

The extraordinary performance turned the historic industrial landscape of Loos-en-Gohelle into the setting for a breathtaking high-wire spectacle.