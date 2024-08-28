New sinkhole emerges near site of previous collapse on Kuala Lumpur's Jalan Masjid India (WATCH)

The earlier sinkhole incident on August 23 involved Vijayalakshmi, a 48-year-old tourist from Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, who was walking on Jalan Masjid India when the ground suddenly gave way beneath her. She fell eight meters into the hole and has not been located since.

A second sinkhole has emerged on Kuala Lumpur's Jalan Masjid India, just 50 meters from the site of a previous collapse that swallowed an Indian tourist last Friday. The new sinkhole reportedly appeared at around 2:30 am on August 28, following a storm the previous night. It is reportedly said that the affected area has been cordoned off by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to ensure public safety.

The earlier sinkhole incident on August 23 involved Vijayalakshmi, a 48-year-old tourist from Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, who was walking on Jalan Masjid India when the ground suddenly gave way beneath her. She fell eight meters into the hole and has not been located since.

CCTV footage of Vijaya's disappearance into the sinkhole has surfaced online, providing a clearer view of the tragic incident. The video shows Vijaya falling into the massive sinkhole, while a man nearby also loses his balance but manages to save himself from falling in. The footage highlights the alarming size of the sinkhole and includes scenes of the search and rescue teams working tirelessly to locate her.

Earlier reports revealed that Vijaya's family was on a two-month holiday in Kuala Lumpur when the incident took place. According to various reports, the Immigration Department has reportedly extended the visas of Vijaya's four family members, including her husband, child, and two other relatives, by one month to allow them to stay in the country during the ongoing search efforts.

Search and rescue operations, which had been halted on Tuesday due to heavy rain, resumed on Wednesday with renewed efforts to find Vijayalakshmi. The operation has drawn personnel from the police, Fire and Rescue Department, DBKL, and Civil Defence Force, all working together to locate the missing woman.

Assistant Commissioner Suliezmy Affendy Sulaiman, the officer in charge of the Dang Wangi police district, confirmed the latest sinkhole incident. Authorities are currently discussing the extension of the public road closure at Jalan Masjid India to prevent further incidents and ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists in the area.

