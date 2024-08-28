'Deeply sad': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dedicates TMCP foundation day to Kolkata rape-murder victim

The tragic incident, which involved the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor on August 9, has sparked widespread outrage across the country. In response, junior doctors in various regions have refused to attend to non-emergency patients, demanding justice for the victim and improved safety measures for women in hospitals.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday (August 28) dedicated the foundation day of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the student wing of her party, to the memory of the recent rape and murder victim in Kolkata. The TMCP Foundation Day, usually a celebratory event for the party's student members, took on a somber tone as Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences and called for swift justice for the victim.

Taking to X, CM Banerjee said, "Today, I dedicate Trinamool Chhatra Parishad Foundation Day to our sister, whom we tragically lost at RG Kar Hospital a few days ago."

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the sister who was brutally tortured to death. We are seeking speedy justice for her, as well as for all the women across India who have been subjected to such inhumane acts. We are deeply saddened," she said.

Mamata Banerjee's heartfelt message came a day after protests erupted in Kolkata, led by an unregistered student group, the 'Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj,' and a dissident state government employees' platform, 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha.' The protesters, who marched to the state secretariat, Nabanna, demanded CM Banerjee's resignation over her alleged mishandling of the situation.

The protest, dubbed the "Nabanna Abhijan," saw significant unrest as demonstrators clashed with police, who responded with batons and tear gas. Despite the heavy police presence, the anger on the streets could not be easily quelled. The protest highlighted growing discontent among certain sections of the population, who hold the state government responsible for the perceived lack of safety and justice for women.

In the wake of the protests, the ruling Trinamool Congress has accused the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of backing the march to fuel political unrest. In response, the BJP has called for a 12-hour "Bengal bandh" (shutdown) to protest against the police action taken during the Nabanna Abhijan. The bandh is expected to further escalate tensions in the state, as political parties continue to clash over the issue.

