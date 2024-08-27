Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Atlanta tragedy: Tyre explosion on Boeing 757 during maintenance kills two Delta Air workers; see pics

    A tragic incident occurred on Tuesday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Atlanta, where an tyre explosion in a Delta Air Lines maintenance hangar resulted in the deaths of two workers and left a third seriously injured.

    Atlanta tragedy: Tyre explosion on Boeing 757 during maintenance kills two Delta Air workers; see pics snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 8:54 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 8:54 PM IST

    A tragic incident occurred on Tuesday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where an tyre explosion in a Delta Air Lines maintenance hangar resulted in the deaths of two workers and left a third seriously injured.

    The explosion happened just after 5 a.m. in a hangar near the airport’s international terminal. The aircraft involved, a 31-year-old Boeing 757-232, had been grounded since completing a flight from Las Vegas on Sunday night. The cause of the tyre explosion remains under investigation, and officials have yet to release further details.

    Delta Air Lines has confirmed the fatalities and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of their team members.

    “The Delta family is heartbroken at the loss of two team members and the injury of another following an incident this morning,” the airline’s statement said. “We have extended our full support to family members and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.”

    The surviving worker was reported to have sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Despite the explosion, flight operations at the airport, which is the world’s busiest by passenger traffic, have not been affected, and departures and arrivals are continuing as scheduled.

    Authorities are working to determine the exact cause of the explosion and to ensure the safety of all personnel and passengers at the airport.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BREAKING Israeli military announces rescue of hostage abducted during Hamas' Oct 7 attacks from Gaza tunnel snt

    Israel rescues 52-yr-old hostage abducted during Hamas' Oct 7 attack from Gaza tunnel; WATCH family's reaction

    Balochistan 130 Pakistan Army men killed in BLA's 20-hour 'Operation Herof', chilling videos released (WATCH) snt

    Balochistan: 130 Pakistan Army men killed in BLA's 20-hour 'Operation Herof', chilling videos released (WATCH)

    Sudan faces catastrophic flooding: At least 132 killed, over 120,000 people impacted; WATCH dramatic videos snt

    Sudan faces catastrophic flooding: At least 132 killed, over 120,000 people impacted; WATCH dramatic videos

    Cannabis can reverse brain ageing and enhance cognitive abilities, reveals groundbreaking study; details here snt

    Cannabis can reverse brain ageing and enhance cognitive abilities, reveals groundbreaking study; details here

    Bangladesh unrest: Anti-India protests rock Dhaka visa centre, New Delhi seeks enhanced security (WATCH) snt

    Bangladesh unrest: Anti-India protests rock Dhaka visa centre, New Delhi seeks enhanced security (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Defence Ministry signs Rs 800 crore deal for 73,000 SiG716 SIG SAUER rifles, boosting Indian Army modernization snt

    Defence Ministry signs Rs 800 crore deal for 73,000 SiG716 SIG SAUER rifles, boosting Army modernization

    21 Indians rescued from Myanmar's notorious Dongmei scam centre, 57 victims freed since July; see pictures snt

    21 Indians rescued from Myanmar's notorious Dongmei scam centre, 57 victims freed since July; see pictures

    Why did I suddenly gain weight? Top 5 reasons revealed dmn

    Why did I suddenly gain weight? Top 5 reasons revealed

    Jay Shah elected unopposed as next ICC chairman, says humbled by the nomination snt

    Jay Shah elected unopposed as next ICC chairman, says goal is to make cricket 'more popular than ever before'

    Google Photos Magic Eraser tool is now available for FREE for these users! A step-by-step guide to use it gcw

    Google Photos Magic Eraser tool is now available for FREE! A step-by-step guide to use it

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon