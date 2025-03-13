Pakistan blames India for Jaffar Express hijack as 21 passengers, 4 soldiers killed by Baloch milita

Pakistan’s Foreign Office accused India of involvement in the Jaffar Express hijacking in Balochistan, where Baloch militants killed 21 passengers and 4 soldiers. Pakistan claims attackers were also in contact with Afghan associates.
 

Pakistan blames India for Jaffar Express hijack as 21 passengers, 4 soldiers killed by Baloch militants ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Mar 13, 2025, 4:37 PM IST

Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Thursday accused India of involvement in the hijacking of the Jaffar Express in Balochistan, where Baloch militants killed 21 passengers and four paramilitary soldiers, say a report in The Tribune.

The incident, which unfolded on Tuesday, ended after Pakistani security forces launched an operation, killing all 33 militants involved.

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, addressing a media briefing, claimed that intelligence reports suggested the Baloch militants responsible for the attack were in contact with their associates in Afghanistan. His remarks were reported by The Tribune.

The attack, which took place on one of Pakistan’s busiest railway routes, has further escalated tensions in the region. Khan stated that the rescue operation had been successfully completed, but did not provide additional evidence to support the claim of Indian involvement.

Pakistan Army spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif confirmed the elimination of all militants at the scene, adding that the attackers had brutally executed 21 passengers after hijacking the train.

The hijacking of Jaffar Express, a train connecting major cities in Pakistan’s volatile Balochistan province, underscores the rising insurgency from Baloch militant groups, who have frequently targeted security forces and infrastructure in their decades-long struggle for greater autonomy.

The allegations against India come amid heightened tensions between the two nations, with Pakistan often blaming external forces for security challenges within its borders. However, New Delhi has not responded to the latest accusations.

Security analysts note that the Baloch insurgency has long been a sensitive issue for Pakistan, with past attacks linked to militant groups operating in Afghanistan. The Pakistani government has vowed to intensify counter-terrorism operations to prevent further such incidents.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

China's Faltering Firepower: An Embarrassment in the Global Arms Market ddr

China's Faltering Firepower: An Embarrassment in the Global Arms Market

Blatant irony: Thousands of trees cut down in Amazon rainforest to welcome 'climate summit' attendees vkp

Blatant Irony: Thousands of trees cut down in Amazon rainforest to welcome 'climate summit' attendees

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's horoscope: Astrological predictions on Ukraine-Russia war and his future snt

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's horoscope: Astrological predictions on Ukraine-Russia war and his future

Harvard astrophysicist Willie Soon argues God is 'real', cites scientific phenomena as proof vkp

Harvard astrophysicist Willie Soon argues God is 'real', cites scientific phenomena as proof

Pakistan train attack: Survivor makes SHOCKING claim, saw '70-80 bodies lying at hijack site' (WATCH) shk

Pakistan train attack: Survivor makes SHOCKING claim, saw '70-80 bodies lying at hijack site' (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Vera Bradley Stock Down After Q4 Earnings Miss: Retail Sentiment Sours

Vera Bradley Stock Down After Q4 Earnings Miss: Retail Sentiment Sours

UiPath Issues Subpar Guidance Citing Macro Uncertainty After Mixed Q4: Stock Set To Hit Record Low But Retail’s Upbeat

UiPath Issues Subpar Guidance Citing Macro Uncertainty After Mixed Q4: Stock Set To Hit Record Low But Retail’s Upbeat

Intel’s New CEO Wins Retail Support – Wall Street Cautiously Optimistic As Stock Sees Pre-Market Gains

Intel’s New CEO Wins Retail Support – Wall Street Cautiously Optimistic As Stock Sees Pre-Market Gains

US Energy Corp Stock Slides Pre-Market On Downbeat Q4: CEO Highlights Debt Elimination But Retail Stays Bearish

US Energy Corp Stock Slides Pre-Market On Downbeat Q4: CEO Highlights Debt Elimination But Retail Stays Bearish

India and Kyrgyzstan special forces exercise Khanjar-XII underway in full-swing ddr

India and Kyrgyzstan special forces exercise Khanjar-XII underway in full-swing

Recent Videos

Sunita Williams' Return to Earth HITS Snag Again! SpaceX Delays Mission

Sunita Williams' Return to Earth HITS Snag Again! SpaceX Delays Mission

Video Icon
Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Attukal Pongala 2025: Behind the Magic of Thiruvananthapuram's Iconic Festival

Kerala Pulse | Attukal Pongala 2025: Behind the Magic of Thiruvananthapuram's Iconic Festival

Video Icon
Inside Jagan Reddy's OPULENT Rushikonda Palace in Visakhapatnam | Asianet Newsable

Inside Jagan Reddy's OPULENT Rushikonda Palace in Visakhapatnam | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Celebrates Holi at Asha Kiran Shelter Home | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Celebrates Holi at Asha Kiran Shelter Home | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon