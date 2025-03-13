Pakistan blames India for Jaffar Express hijack as 21 passengers, 4 soldiers killed by Baloch milita

Read Full Article

Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Thursday accused India of involvement in the hijacking of the Jaffar Express in Balochistan, where Baloch militants killed 21 passengers and four paramilitary soldiers, say a report in The Tribune.

The incident, which unfolded on Tuesday, ended after Pakistani security forces launched an operation, killing all 33 militants involved.

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, addressing a media briefing, claimed that intelligence reports suggested the Baloch militants responsible for the attack were in contact with their associates in Afghanistan. His remarks were reported by The Tribune.

The attack, which took place on one of Pakistan’s busiest railway routes, has further escalated tensions in the region. Khan stated that the rescue operation had been successfully completed, but did not provide additional evidence to support the claim of Indian involvement.

Pakistan Army spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif confirmed the elimination of all militants at the scene, adding that the attackers had brutally executed 21 passengers after hijacking the train.

The hijacking of Jaffar Express, a train connecting major cities in Pakistan’s volatile Balochistan province, underscores the rising insurgency from Baloch militant groups, who have frequently targeted security forces and infrastructure in their decades-long struggle for greater autonomy.

The allegations against India come amid heightened tensions between the two nations, with Pakistan often blaming external forces for security challenges within its borders. However, New Delhi has not responded to the latest accusations.

Security analysts note that the Baloch insurgency has long been a sensitive issue for Pakistan, with past attacks linked to militant groups operating in Afghanistan. The Pakistani government has vowed to intensify counter-terrorism operations to prevent further such incidents.

Latest Videos