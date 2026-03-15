Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed viral assassination rumours with a coffee video showing five fingers after AI-generated ‘six-finger’ claims spread online amid rising Israel–Iran war tensions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday debunked the rumours of his assassination, following a surge of social media posts suggesting his demise. In a post on X, he posted a video drinking coffee and showing his five fingers after Iran's social media accounts claimed he was dead and his old video showed was AI-generated, showed him with six fingers. Netanyahu captioned the video as, “They say I'm what? Watch >>”

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Earlier in the day, Netanyahu's office confirmed that he is "fine. The clarification was issued after a correspondent from the Anadolu Agency questioned his office regarding widespread claims on digital platforms that "Netanyahu has been assassinated." In a direct response, Netanyahu's office dismissed the reports, stating, "These are fake news; the Prime Minister is fine."

Origin of 'Six-Finger' AI Rumors

The rumours gained momentum after the Israeli PM posted a video of a press conference on Friday discussing the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran. Some social media users alleged that the footage was AI-generated, claiming to have identified six fingers on the Prime Minister's right hand. Specifically, viewers pointed to a moment at the 0:35 mark where Netanyahu raises his hands, asserting that visible extra flesh near his little finger was a 'Classic AI finger glitch'.

Social Media Discourse and Fact-Check

American conservative commentator Candace Owens joined the discourse, asking, "Where's Bibi?" in a post on X. She further questioned, "Why is his office releasing and deleting fake AI videos from him, and why is there mass panic at the White House?" However, X's AI chatbot, Grok, fact-checked the allegations, clarifying that Netanyahu does not have six fingers. It explained that the visual anomalies were optical illusions caused by shadows, hand angles, or the palm's natural shape, such as the hyphenar eminence. The chatbot noted that official footage from Israel's Government Press Office confirms a standard five fingers per hand.

Regional Tensions as Backdrop

The backdrop to these rumours is a significant regional escalation that began on 28 February, when joint Israeli and US attacks were launched against Iran. The opening day of the conflict resulted in the death of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, prompting Iran to retaliate with strikes against neighbouring oil-exporting nations. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)