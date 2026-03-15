Israel says its war campaign with the United States against Iran is advancing faster than planned, but the IDF warns operations could continue for weeks as thousands of targets remain across Tehran and beyond.

The war between Israel and Iran — now entering its third week — appears to be advancing faster than initially anticipated, according to Israeli military officials. However, despite the rapid pace of operations, the Israeli military says the campaign is far from over.

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Officials from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the ongoing joint military campaign with the United States is unfolding according to operational plans, with an expanded focus on crippling Iran’s military production network and reducing the threat posed by Iranian missiles.

At the same time, the conflict continues to ripple across the Middle East, with fresh missile strikes, mounting casualties in neighboring countries, and growing international calls for de-escalation.

War Progressing Faster Than Expected

Israeli military officials said their campaign inside Iran is progressing ahead of schedule, largely due to early strikes that severely weakened Iran’s command structure and air defenses.

But despite those gains, the IDF is preparing for a prolonged military effort.

“We have thousands of targets ahead,” IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin told CNN on Sunday. “We are ready, in coordination with our US allies, with plans through at least the Jewish holiday of Passover, about three weeks from now. And we have deeper plans for even three weeks beyond that.”

Military planners say the operation still involves thousands of potential targets across Tehran and other regions of Iran.

War Triggered by Decapitation Strike

The conflict dramatically escalated on February 28 when Israeli forces launched what officials described as a “decapitation strike.”

The attack reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei along with more than 40 senior Iranian officials.

Following those strikes, Israeli forces began systematically targeting Iranian missile launchers and air defense systems, attempting to reduce the country’s ability to retaliate.

With those initial objectives partially achieved, Israeli strategy has now shifted toward dismantling Iran’s wider military infrastructure.

Targeting Iran’s Defense Industry

According to Israeli officials, the current phase of the war focuses on crippling Iran’s entire defense production ecosystem — not just its missile arsenal or nuclear facilities.

Iran’s military industry spans multiple institutions, including companies tied to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which oversees the country’s ballistic missile programs and other advanced weapons systems.

The sector includes manufacturers producing:

Ballistic missiles

Air defense systems

Naval weaponry

Cyber warfare tools

Spy satellites

Israeli officials say strikes are now targeting the entire supply chain involved in weapons production — from major factories to smaller firms producing key components.

So far, Israel claims to have hit more than 1,700 military industry assets, with hundreds more targets already identified.

Missile Production Severely Damaged

Israeli officials say the strikes have already inflicted major damage on Iran’s missile production capacity.

According to the IDF, the attacks have degraded Iran’s ballistic missile manufacturing infrastructure to the point where it currently lacks the ability to produce new missiles.

Earlier conflicts had already targeted similar facilities. In October 2024, Israeli jets reportedly destroyed specialized planetary mixers used to produce solid rocket fuel for long-range missiles.

Additional strikes during the brief 12-day war in June 2025 also targeted missile and air defense manufacturing sites.

The current campaign is far broader in scope.

Officials say Israel will not spare any facility involved in weapons development across the production chain.

Air Supremacy Over Much of Iran

Israeli officials say early strikes successfully neutralized a large portion of Iran’s air defense network.

Within the first 24 hours of the war, the Israeli Air Force reportedly achieved aerial superiority in parts of Iran — enabling deeper and more frequent airstrikes.

Since then, Israeli forces claim to have destroyed:

More than 100 air defense systems

Around 120 radar and detection systems

Military officials say the Israeli Air Force now operates with air supremacy over most of Iran’s airspace, allowing sustained strikes with reduced risk to Israeli pilots.

Iranian Missile Threat Reduced

Israeli military assessments suggest the country has managed to significantly degrade Iran’s missile-launching capabilities.

The IDF estimates that around 70 percent of Iran’s roughly 500 ballistic missile launchers have been destroyed or disabled.

Israeli aircraft are continuing to track and destroy mobile launchers — some of which were reportedly already armed and ready to fire.

However, officials acknowledge that launchers are relatively simple to rebuild, meaning the threat may eventually re-emerge.

Signs of Strain Within Iranian Forces

Israeli officials also claim the campaign is beginning to affect morale inside Iran’s military ranks.

According to the IDF, an estimated 4,000 to 5,000 Iranian soldiers have been killed in Israeli strikes so far, with tens of thousands wounded.

Many of the casualties are believed to be members of Iran’s internal security forces and the Basij paramilitary force, which plays a key role in suppressing domestic protests.

Military officials say they have also observed:

Falling morale among troops

Instances of refusal to serve

Cases of desertion

These trends have reportedly been most noticeable within Iran’s ballistic missile units.

Strikes Also Target Regime Power Structures

Beyond military targets, Israeli strikes have also focused on what officials describe as “centers of power” inside Iran.

These include command centers tied to the regime’s internal security forces and units involved in suppressing protests.

Israeli leaders have said that weakening these institutions could eventually create the conditions for internal political change in Iran.

Regional Conflict Intensifies

Even as Israel presses its campaign inside Iran, the war is spilling across the wider region.

Iranian missile strikes on Israel have continued, injuring at least eight people in recent attacks. Israeli authorities said some of the missiles carried cluster munitions.

Elsewhere, the conflict is widening:

A drone attack targeted Ali Al Salem Airbase in Kuwait, which hosts Italian and American forces.

Hezbollah fired an “advanced missile” toward Israel’s Palmachim air base south of Tel Aviv.

Israeli strikes in Lebanon have killed at least 850 people, according to Lebanese health authorities.

An Israeli strike in the coastal city of Sidon also killed Wissam Taha, a senior member of Hamas, according to a Palestinian source.

Iran Rejects Negotiations

Despite growing international concern, Tehran has ruled out talks with Washington for now.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the country was focused on defending itself rather than negotiating.

“We are stable and strong enough. We are only defending our people,” Araghchi said in an interview with CBS.

He also accused the United States of using military bases in the Middle East to launch attacks on Iranian targets.

“We have ample evidence of this: satellite imagery and electronic surveillance demonstrate that US bases in this region are being used for attacks,” he said.

Growing Calls for De-Escalation

As the conflict expands, international leaders are increasingly urging restraint.

Pope Leo XIV called for peace and renewed dialogue in the region.

“Violence can never lead to the justice, stability and peace that people await,” the pontiff said.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom warned that de-escalation must now become the priority as fears grow that the war could disrupt global energy supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

A Conflict With No Immediate End in Sight

For now, Israeli officials say the campaign is only entering its most intensive phase.

With thousands of targets still identified across Iran and military planners preparing for weeks more fighting, the war appears set to continue — with consequences that could reshape the security landscape of the Middle East for years to come.