Overseas Friends of BJP-UK's Kuldeep Shekhawat hailed PM Modi's Netherlands visit as 'historic', saying the massive Indian diaspora turnout in The Hague reflects India's growing global stature and swift progress under his leadership.

Overseas Friends of BJP-United Kingdom incharge Kuldeep Shekhawat on Saturday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Netherlands as historic, saying the strong turnout of the Indian diaspora in The Hague reflected India's growing global stature and swift progress.

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"This is a historic visit. It was a sight to see how he spoke about the partnership between India and the Netherlands, and the way the members of the Indian diaspora gathered here and welcomed him. It shows how India is swiftly progressing. Prime Minister Modi gave a very focused speech," Shekhawat told ANI.

PM Modi Addresses Indian Community

Earlier in the day, PM Modi met King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands during his visit to the European country.

Speaking at an Indian community event later, PM Modi lauded the strong people-to-people ties between India and the Netherlands and referred to the "love and enthusiasm" at an Indian community event here and said It seems like The Hague has become a living symbol of Indian friendship".

The Prime Minister referred to the popularity of tulips in the Netherlands and lotuses in India. "The Netherlands is known for tulips, just as India is known for the lotus. Both the tulip and the lotus teach us that whether the roots are in water or in the earth, one gains both beauty and strength," he said.

"Seeing so much love and enthusiasm, I forgot for a moment that I am in the Netherlands, and it felt like I was attending a festival in India only... It seems like The Hague has become a living symbol of Indian friendship," he added.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The Prime Minister, who is in the Netherlands in the second leg of his five-nation visit, will hold a bilateral meeting with his counterpart, Rob Jetten. This is PM Modi's second visit to the Netherlands after his previous visit in 2017.

The bilateral engagement spans diverse sectors, including defence, security, innovation, green hydrogen, semiconductors and a Strategic Partnership on Water. The Prime Minister's visit early in the tenure of the new Government has provided an opportunity to further deepen and expand the multifaceted partnership.

The Netherlands is one of India's largest trade destinations in Europe, with bilateral trade worth USD 27.8 billion (2024-25), and India's 4th largest investor with cumulative FDI of USD 55.6 billion. (ANI)