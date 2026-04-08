A video from Nepal has sparked debate online after capturing a local man confronting two individuals, reportedly from India, for spitting gutkha on a public road and forcing them to clean it up.

A video from Nepal has sparked debate online after capturing a local man confronting two individuals, reportedly from India, for spitting gutkha on a public road and forcing them to clean it up. The clip shows the Nepali man firmly calling out the behavior and insisting that the men take responsibility for the mess they created. He can be heard saying, "Ye India nahi hain bhai, Nepal hain, ganda mat karo, pani dalo udhar” (This is not India, brother—this is Nepal. Don’t make it dirty. Pour water there and clean it.)

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As the confrontation unfolds, one of the men is seen apologising, saying “Sorry,” while the other pours water on the stained road.

The Nepali man adds, “India se itne bada desh se aate ho, idhar aake ganda karte ho, sorry bolne se pehle sochna chahiye.” (You come from such a big country like India, and then you come here and make it dirty—you should think before saying sorry.)

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The incident has ignited strong reactions online, with many users praising the Nepali man for taking a stand against public nuisance, while others turned the spotlight on the broader issue of gutkha consumption and civic discipline.

Several social media users called for stricter regulations and a ban on tobacco and gutka products.

A user wrote, "If government bans pan, tobacco, gutka and alcohol, India can see a 95% correction in civilian behaviour."

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Another user commented, “Put swach bharat cess on the movies and incomes of the company and advertisers of such products.”

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A third user said, “Question is why not? Why the gov. Cant ban it completely?”

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