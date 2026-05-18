PM Modi arrived in Oslo for the 3rd India-Nordic Summit, the first Indian PM visit in 43 years. The trip focuses on boosting trade post-EFTA deal. Modi also highlighted successful outcomes from his preceding visit to Sweden.

PM Modi Arrives in Oslo for Strategic Talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived at Oslo, Norway, on the fourth leg of his five-nation tour. The visit, which marks the first time an Indian Prime Minister has travelled to the country in 43 years, is being viewed as a major strategic pivot toward Northern Europe. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre received PM Modi at Gardermoen Airport upon his arrival.

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PM Modi is scheduled to participate in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit on May 19 and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Støre. The visit comes at a crucial time for India-Nordic relations. Beyond the cultural bonding with the diaspora, the focus remains heavily on trade and economic synergy, particularly following the recently signed European Free Trade Association (EFTA) agreement.

Momentum from Sweden Visit

PM Modi arrived in Norway after concluding his visit to Sweden, stating that the outcome of the visit adds "new momentum" to the relations between the two countries.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister highlighted key outcomes from his visit to Sweden, including the elevation of ties to a Strategic Partnership, the launch of Joint Innovation Partnership 2.0 and the India-Sweden Technology and Artificial Intelligence Corridor. "My visit to Sweden was marked by several important outcomes that will add new momentum to India-Sweden relations," he said. "From elevating our ties to a Strategic Partnership, launching the Joint Innovation Partnership 2.0 and the India-Sweden Technology and Artificial Intelligence Corridor, to setting an ambitious goal of doubling bilateral trade in the next five years, the discussions were highly productive," he added.

Indian Diaspora Expresses Enthusiasm

Meanwhile, members of the Indian diaspora in Oslo expressed enthusiasm over the Prime Minister's visit. A member of the Indian diaspora in Oslo told ANI, "We are excited about the PM's visit to Norway. This is the first visit after 43 years. Not just the Indian diaspora but the whole of Norway is excited about this visit. After signing the EFTA deal, the industry in Norway is now excited about materialising it."

Another community member perfectly captured the electric atmosphere, stating, "Super excited! He is more than a rockstar! With this, the business relations between India and Norway will get better."

A third resident echoed the sentiment, noting the long-standing anticipation: "We can't define our excitement in words. We have been waiting for this moment for the past year."

The 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo is poised to further deepen India's geopolitical and economic footprint in the Nordic region. (ANI)