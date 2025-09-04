An Indian man's video showing gutka spit stains on a London street has gone viral, sparking both humour and criticism online.

A viral Instagram video has sparked a debate online after an Indian man exposed gutka stains on a London street — a sight many found shocking in a city known for its cleanliness and order. The footage, which has already amassed more than 42,000 views, shows red spit marks on the road beside a parked car. The man, speaking in Hindi, voices his dismay at the scene, questioning how such behavior found its way into London. His words translate to, "Look at this, is this London or what is this… stop the visa system."

The post carried a caption comparing London to Kanpur, a city in India often associated with paan and gutka stains.

Social media erupted with a mix of humor, sarcasm, and indignation. One user quipped, “Kanpur hi hai bhai, bada chauraha”. Another commented, "Londonpur," fusing the two city names to mock the situation. A third user bluntly suggested, “Deport button.”

"Ban north indian visas because they practice such activities, south indians are far far better," another wrote.

The incident has opened a broader debate about respecting local norms when abroad. While gutka chewing and spitting may be normalized in certain Indian cities, the act is viewed as deeply disrespectful in global hubs like London, where public cleanliness is held to strict standards.