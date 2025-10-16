YouTuber Dhruv Rathee posted a video on X (Twitter) on Shah Rukh Khan's net worth and annual spending. He asked SRK about advertising paan masala despite his $1.4 billion net wealth in the video.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the world's richest actor, earning over $1.4 billion. On Wednesday, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee took to X (Twitter) to publish a video in which he addressed the Jawan actor's net worth and how much he may spend in a year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In the video, Rathee says, "Shah Rukh Khan ab ek billionaire ban chuke hai. Sahi suna aapne! News reports ke anusar, unki net worth $1.4 billion pohach chuki hai. Rupiyo mein kaha jaaye toh kareeb Rs. 12,400 crore hota hai. Jaante ho kitna paisa hai yeh? Isko imagine kar pana bhi mushkil hai (Shah Rukh Khan is now a billionaire. You heard it right! According to news reports, his net worth has reached $1.4 billion. In rupees, that's approximately Rs. 12,400 crore. Do you know how much money that is? It's hard to even imagine)."

Check Out The Video

Scroll to load tweet…

He also discussed how much interest SRK would earn if this money were stored in a bank. Rathee then examined how much money SRK may spend each year on a wealthy lifestyle, such as buying property, purchasing and maintaining a private aircraft, vacations, and so on. He stated that even after spending so much, SRK would still have a large sum of money.

So, at the end of the video, he questioned the superstar for endorsing a paan masala product. Rathee says, "Mera Shah Rukh Khan se sawaal yeh hai, kya itne paise kaafi nahi hai kya? Agar kaafi hai toh kya majburi padi ke paan masala jaisi haani kaarak chiz ko aap abhi bhi promote kar rahe ho? (My question to Shah Rukh Khan is, isn't that much money enough? If it is enough, why are you still promoting something as harmful as paan masala?)"

He also discussed the alleged fee SRK charged for promoting the paan masala company in 2014, as well as the amount he may charge currently.

Rathee further says, "Sawaal yeh hai ke kya aapko yeh extra Rs. 100-200 crore ki sahi mein zarorat bhi hai? Apni andar jhaak kar honestly yeh sawaal pucho. Kya kijiyega itni dhan raashi ka? Aur dusri taraf sochkar dekho, desh ka top actor agar yeh haani kaarak chize promote karna bandh kar dega, toh kya impact padega iska desh par?"

He then tells his followers, "Agar aap bhi agree karte ho doston toh iss video ko zaroor share karna taaki Shah Rukh Khan tak pohche."