Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is in New York for the 81st UNGA, where he says Iran will discuss the loss of trust in the UN and use the international forum to defend the rights and interests of the Iranian people.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday (local time) said that the United Nations General Assembly will provide an opportunity to discuss how trust in the world body has been lost and how it can be revived, as he began his journey to New York to participate in the 81st UNGA session, as reported by Iranian news agency IRNA.

As per IRNA, Araghchi said Iran would use the UNGA to discuss how trust in the United Nations could be restored. “It is natural that no other trust remains in an organisation that is under the influence of these countries. Therefore, an important issue is the restoring of trust, and it is a good opportunity to talk to the world about how trust in this United Nations has been lost and how it can be revived," he said.

Defending Iran's Rights and Interests

Speaking to the reporters, Araghchi said Iran's primary objective was to use the UNGA as an international forum to defend the rights and interests of the Iranian people. He said, “This trip is taking place after the inhumane war that has been waged against us by the United States and the Zionist regime, and the subsequent developments, and in truth, the situation that continues to exist as a war situation. And in the first place, it is natural that our most important goal is to be present in a large international forum, which is the United Nations, to defend the rights of the people of Iran, the rights of the people of Iran, and the interests of the people of Iran.”

He said that the UN, despite questions over its success in restoring peace, security and justice, remained an important platform for countries to convey their positions to the international community. “The United Nations is the largest gathering or the largest international forum. Whether it has been successful in achieving its goals for the restoration of peace, security, and justice is one issue, but the fact that it provides an international forum for countries to convey their positions and their words to the international community is another issue, and this second part is very important for us. Every year, this opportunity is used to express the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran and our established positions in defence of the rights of the people of Iran," he said.

Araghchi said this year's UNGA would also be an opportunity to raise issues related to the recent war and the deaths of Iranian citizens. He said, “This year, after the war that occurred, it is natural that this forum will be a place for the plight of the Iranian people, the martyrs of the children of the Minab school, and the rest of the martyrs, and of course, among them the leader and our martyr commander; these are a representation of the President's speech last year that used this opportunity to express the crimes that took place in the 12th war, and this year it is natural that we are in a more important situation.”

Presidential and Ministerial Engagements

He also said Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian would deliver a speech at the General Assembly and hold meetings with intellectuals, media figures and thinkers, besides giving interviews to various media outlets and holding bilateral meetings with leaders. He said, “The President's speech will have topics, and he will have meetings with intellectuals, owners of media, and thinkers, both Iranian and non-Iranian. He will have interviews with various media outlets, and there will be multiple bilateral meetings with the leaders of the countries.”

Araghchi said he had also arranged meetings with foreign ministers during his stay in New York. “I myself have also arranged meetings with the foreign ministers, and we will have meetings, God willing, which is a good opportunity for both reviewing bilateral relations with these countries and to express our own positions and defend the national interests of the country," he said.

Criticism over Declining Trust and Inefficiency

On the theme of this year's General Assembly, “The restoring of trust in the United Nations”, Araghchi said the theme itself reflected concerns over declining trust in the organisation. He said, “The slogan of this year's General Assembly is the restoring of trust in the United Nations, which in itself shows that all countries realise that no other trust exists; trust in this organisation has been lost, and this, unfortunately, is because of its inefficiency in maintaining international peace and security.”

Condemning International Inaction

He criticised countries that, according to him, disregard international institutions and law while prioritising their own interests. He said, “Why? Because a number of countries consider it their right to do whatever they want, and they do not attach any importance to any international body, any international law, and even any international collective human conscience. They prioritise their own protection, and they prioritise their own moon.”

Araghchi also criticised Western and European countries over their response to developments in Palestine, Gaza, Lebanon and Iran. “Therefore, we are witnessing that the hand of a criminal regime like the Zionist regime is completely open to do whatever it wants to do, and unfortunately, Western countries, European countries that present themselves as the standard-bearers of human rights and human rights-friendly, are silent in the face of this," he said.

He added, “If there was any serious judgment from them in Palestine, in the case of Gaza, in Lebanon, in Iran, in the crimes that have taken place, we were not witnesses. It is enough for one person in a corner, for example, of a country like Iran, for example, to encounter a problem. They shed crocodile tears and raise their voices, but in the face of the crimes that have taken place, 168 innocent children were murdered in one moment, intentionally. In fact, these people do not even make a simple judgment; these countries do not do it.”

Leveraging Diplomatic Opportunities

He said Iran would also participate in meetings of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement and other organisations during the UNGA. “Bilateral meetings also exist, naturally. There will be a meeting of leaders regarding the environment. Meetings of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement, and other organisations that use this opportunity and hold their meetings will also be an opportunity that will be used," he said.

Araghchi said the presence of leaders and officials from different countries would also provide an opportunity to advance Iran's relations with various countries. “And ultimately, as I said, the multiple meetings that will take place, because everyone is present, these bilateral meetings are an opportunity for the advancement of Iran's relations with different countries that, God willing, will be used in a condensed four- or five-day program," he said as reported by IRNA.

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi is currently in New York to attend the UNGA High-Level Week. The 81st session of the UN General Assembly is being held under the theme “Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All.” The high-level general debate is scheduled to take place from September 22-26 and on September 28 in New York, with world leaders expected to discuss major international challenges. The session's agenda also includes high-level meetings on climate action, development, sea-level rise, pandemic preparedness and other global issues. (ANI)