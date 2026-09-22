During her first visit to Dubai, Indian tourist Shubhangi Zanan was captivated more by the people than the famous infrastructure. Instead of typical sightseeing, she and her husband spent over an hour watching crowds at Dubai Mall.

Dubai is famous for its towering skyscrapers, luxury malls and futuristic infrastructure, but one Indian woman’s first visit to the city took her attention in a completely different direction. Instead of rushing between tourist attractions, Shubhangi Zanan and her husband spent more than an hour at Dubai Mall simply observing the people around them.

Sharing her experience on Instagram, Zanan said she was particularly fascinated by the way people dressed, interacted and carried themselves. From clothes and jewellery to shoes and handbags, she found the fashion and overall presentation of women at the mall striking.

“I think more than the infrastructure in Dubai, I'm amazed by the people in Dubai,” she said, describing what had caught her attention during the visit. She added that she and her husband had been sitting with coffee for more than an hour, watching people rather than following the usual sightseeing routine.

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The couple observed how people walked, spoke to one another and greeted each other. Zanan acknowledged that, as tourists visiting Dubai for the first time, they were ideally expected to be exploring the city's attractions. Yet, she said, they found themselves engrossed in watching everyday interactions instead.

She also reflected on how different the experience felt despite travelling only a few hours from India. According to her, the difference in the way people live and carry themselves stood out strongly.

“It is absolutely crazy and I think I can understand why there is so much craze about Dubai. I know it's all bling and all, but I think it's way more than that,” she said.

Zanan also pointed out that factors such as salaries, taxation and purchasing power were a separate discussion, but said she remained amazed by what she had experienced.

Her Instagram post summed up her impression with the line: “Dubai infrastructure = 10/10. Dubai people = 100000/10.” The unusual sightseeing experience has since drawn attention online, particularly because her first impression of Dubai centred less on its famous architecture and more on the people and lifestyle she encountered.

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