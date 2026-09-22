Nepal's weather department has issued an alert for heavy rain across parts of the country from September 24-27. The rainfall is due to a low-pressure system developing over the Bay of Bengal, with Lumbini, Madhesh and Koshi provinces at risk.

Nepal's Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (DHM) has issued an alert over a low-pressure system developing over the Bay of Bengal that could bring heavy rain across parts of the country from September 24 to 27, with Lumbini, Madhesh and Koshi provinces likely to receive higher-intensity rainfall.

The department has urged people to remain alert, particularly those living in the southern plains and areas along the Koshi provinces, as the weather system is expected to strengthen while moving west-northwest.

Weather System Development

Barun Paudel, a senior meteorologist at the DHM, said the department was continuously monitoring the developing system. “A low-pressure area has developed, and it is gradually strengthening and is expected to develop into a depression. It could reach the depression stage by today or tomorrow,” Paudel said.

The DHM said the low-pressure area, which formed over the northern Andaman Sea and surrounding waters, was currently over the central-eastern Bay of Bengal and was expected to strengthen as it moves west-northwest.

The department said the system had not yet developed into a cyclone, although it could intensify into a cyclonic storm as it gains moisture and energy. Its effects could reach Nepal from Wednesday, with moderate rain expected in parts of Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces. Rain was also possible in parts of Gandaki and Lumbini provinces between September 25 and 27, the department said.

Ongoing Flood Recovery Efforts

The weather alert comes as Nepal continues its search, rescue and relief operations following the Rasuwa-Bhote Koshi floods.

Search and Recovery Operations

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority's situation report of Monday, a total of 1,451 bodies have been recovered or rescued in connection with the floods. Of these, 1,292 have been "safely stored underground", while 112 have been handed over to families.

DNA testing is being conducted on samples received at two forensic laboratories in Kathmandu. A total of 1,957 samples have been received at the Nepal Police Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Samakhusi, while the National Forensic Science Laboratory has received 1,715 samples. International forensic expert teams are also assisting Nepal, including 19 DNA experts from India, two fingerprint experts from Singapore, three DNA experts from South Korea, three fingerprint experts from the United States and 15 DNA experts from China.

Humanitarian Response

The NDRRMA said a total of 344 patients have received treatment across 19 health facilities, of whom 12 remain under treatment, while four people have died during treatment, according to the situation report.

Meanwhile, 1,215 affected people are currently sheltering in 21 holding centres, including 788 in nine centres in Rasuwa, 306 in eight centres in Nuwakot and 121 in four centres in Dhading.

Coordination and Response Management

The NDRRMA said daily meetings of the Monsoon Response Command Post and briefing sessions with the 'Mobilization Team' were being held to review ongoing operations, challenges and resolution efforts. It also said daily municipality-level report cards covering current conditions and immediate needs were being prepared through direct contact with local levels and wards via the Situation Room at the NDRRMA.

According to the report, the Central Monsoon Response Command Post has also held virtual meetings with district-level command posts in Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading to review search, rescue and relief operations, temporary housing for affected families, identification and registration of beneficiaries, and reconstruction and recovery plans. (ANI)