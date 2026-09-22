French President Emmanuel Macron announced further air defence and energy support for Ukraine after meeting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Macron said France will stand by Ukraine to face the winter and strengthen its air defense capabilities.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday (local time) said that France would stand by Ukraine and announced further air defence support for Kyiv after holding a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

In a post on X, Macron said that Russia's strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure threatened to leave millions of families without heating and electricity, adding that France and the G7 would mobilise support for Ukraine's energy needs.

France Pledges Winter and Air Defence Support

Entretien approfondi ce soir avec le Président @ZelenskyyUa. Les frappes russes sur les infrastructures énergétiques ukrainiennes menacent de priver des millions de familles de chauffage et d’électricité. La France sera aux côtés de l’Ukraine pour affronter l’hiver… pic.twitter.com/iL8Ni39d3v — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 22, 2026

He said, “In-depth interview this evening with President @ZelenskyyUa. Russia's strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure threaten to deprive millions of families of heating and electricity. France will stand by Ukraine to face the winter, and the G7 Energy will also be mobilized at its side.”

He said France was also strengthening Ukraine's air defence capabilities through a contract for the delivery of radars and the supply of interceptors. “We are strengthening its air defense with the signing of a contract for the delivery of radars, as well as the supply of interceptors," he said.

Discussions with Trump

Macron further said he had discussed the support for Ukraine with US President Donald Trump, along with the prospect of an energy truce and a moratorium in the Black Sea. “I also discussed this support with President Trump, as well as the prospect of an energy truce and a moratorium in the Black Sea, which we support," he added.

He said that the issues would be central to negotiations that he said must resume and result in a just and lasting peace. He said, “This will be a key issue in the negotiations that must resume and that must lead to a just and lasting peace.”

US-France Coordination on Moratorium

Earlier on Monday (local time), Macron met US President Trump ahead of the 81st session of UNGA, after which he said that France and the United States had decided to coordinate efforts to secure a moratorium on strikes against energy and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

In a post on X, he said, “We will also pool our efforts to secure a moratorium on strikes against energy infrastructure and against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure. Civilian populations must be protected, and we must initiate as soon as possible a serious negotiation on the conditions for peace between Russia and Ukraine."

Trump's Stance on War, Oil Refineries

The developments came as Trump renewed his pressure on Zelenskyy to halt military strikes targeting Russian oil refineries, attributing the attacks to a tightening global diesel market and escalating fuel prices.

In a statement shared on Truth Social on Monday (local time), Trump asserted that Russia had “lost control” of its diesel sector due to the ongoing conflict, noting that multiple facilities had sustained damage and were temporarily non-operational.

“Russia has unfortunately lost control of its Diesel Oil Industry due to its War with Ukraine. A large number of their Diesel refineries have been blown up and are, at least temporarily, out of commission,” Trump stated on the platform.

He further commented, “This ridiculous and never ending War with Ukraine must be ended. The whole World suffers as 25,000 people, mostly soldiers, are being killed each month. What a shame! President DJT.”

The remarks preceded a scheduled meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy on Tuesday (local time) on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Following their telephone conversation on Sunday, Zelenskyy described the dialogue as significant and indicated that their upcoming discussion could bring substantial changes, with his office confirming a Tuesday meeting. (ANI)