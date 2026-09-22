Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha told EAM S Jaishankar that Ukraine values India's role in restoring freedom of navigation in the Black Sea. The discussion at UNGA also covered bilateral ties and the waterway's importance for food security.

Ukraine values India's engagement in efforts to restore freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said during his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, amid recent reports of attacks on commercial vessels in the region. The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly, also highlighted the importance of the waterway for global food security.

Ukraine Highlights Bilateral Cooperation, Peace Efforts

Sybiha, in a post on X, said that both sides discussed peace efforts, bilateral cooperation and international developments, including the situation in the Black Sea and its implications for markets. "I was pleased to meet with Dr S Jaishankar to discuss peace efforts, bilateral cooperation, and international developments. We spoke about the situation in the Black Sea and its market implications. Restoring freedom of navigation is critical for global food security. Ukraine is ready to play a constructive role and we value India’s engagement," the post read.

Sybiha's remarks on the Black Sea came alongside discussions on preparations for the next meeting of the India-Ukraine bilateral intergovernmental commission. He also said Ukraine is interested in developing active partnerships with India across several areas, including science, education, technology, agriculture, IT and pharmaceuticals. "We also discussed preparations for the next meeting of our bilateral intergovernmental commission in the nearest future. It will involve a strong business component with an emphasis on innovation. Ukraine is interested in developing active partnership with India in science, education, technology, agriculture, IT, pharmaceuticals, and other areas," the Ukrainian Minister added.

Jaishankar also spoke about the meeting in a post on X, saying it provided an opportunity to discuss developments since his recent visit to Ukraine. "Welcomed the opportunity to meet FM Andrii Sybiha again, after my recent visit to Ukraine. Our conversation focused on developments over the past few weeks," the EAM's post read.

Jaishankar's Diplomatic Engagements at UNGA

During his engagements in New York, Jaishankar also met Moldova's Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi. "A good meeting with FM Mihai Popsoi of Moldova UNGA81. Noted the progress in our bilateral political, economic and educational ties. Exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Jaishankar also co-chaired the Partners for Multilateralism, International Law, Peace & Prosperity (P4M) Summit with European Council President António Costa as part of his engagements on the sidelines of the 81st UNGA.

Push for Reformed Multilateralism

"A pleasure to join @eucopresident António Costa in co-chairing the Partners for Multilateralism, International Law, Peace & Prosperity (P4M) Summit. Took the opportunity to: Stress the essentiality of multilateralism today to preserve the spirit of international cooperation from extreme competition, geopolitical tensions and conflicts. Highlight the need to address specific dimensions of ongoing conflicts; build frameworks & guardrails for emerging capabilities; de-risk & diversify to counter dominance & disruption; and the importance of international law, rules and norms. Make a case for Reformed Multilateralism to strengthen the advocacy for multilateralism itself. Participative deliberations & transparent decision-making could provide the hope & optimism to the UN system and reinforce our resolve to work together," the EAM said in a post on X.

The engagements come as Jaishankar participates in the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where he has held discussions with counterparts on bilateral ties, international developments and multilateral cooperation. (ANI)