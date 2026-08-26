Over 50 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu have been stranded near the Nepal-China border after flash floods hit the Bhote Koshi River. The group was travelling for religious purposes, while officials are coordinating efforts to establish contact and ensure their safe return.

More than 50 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu have been stranded near the Nepal-China border after flash floods hit the Bhote Koshi River in Nepal on Wednesday morning. The group, which had travelled to Nepal for religious purposes, was caught in the disaster while travelling through the remote Himalayan region. Tamil Nadu government officials are coordinating efforts to establish contact with the stranded pilgrims and facilitate their safe return.

Tamil Nadu Pilgrims Stranded After Flash Floods

The group includes pilgrims from Thanjavur, Kumbakonam and Mayiladuthurai districts. According to officials, they were travelling in three cars when the flash flood struck at around 8 am.

The sudden rise in water levels along the Bhote Koshi River disrupted movement in the area and damaged roads and other infrastructure. Some members of the group reportedly managed to take shelter at an Armed Police Force outpost in Timure, around 150 km north of Kathmandu.

Communication Disrupted In Flood-Hit Region

Communication with the stranded pilgrims has been difficult following the flooding, with mobile connectivity disrupted in parts of the affected region. A travel agent who organised the trip said some pilgrims had taken refuge at the Timure outpost, but he was unable to maintain contact with them because of poor connectivity.

The remote and mountainous terrain has added to the challenges faced by rescue teams. Floodwaters have damaged infrastructure in the region, making access and movement more difficult.

Tamil Nadu Government Coordinates Rescue Efforts

Tamil Nadu government officials are coordinating rescue efforts for the stranded pilgrims and working to establish their whereabouts. A round-the-clock helpline has also been set up to assist the affected pilgrims and their families.

People in India seeking assistance can contact the Tamil Nadu government's toll-free helpline at 1800 309 3793. Those overseas can use +91 80 6900 9900 or +91 80 6900 9901. Assistance is also available through the Tamil Nadu House control room in Delhi at 92895 16712.

Flash Floods Cause Widespread Damage

The flash floods along the Bhote Koshi River have caused significant destruction in parts of Nepal and Tibet. At least nine people were reported dead, while villages, roads and other infrastructure were damaged by the flooding.

The Bhote Koshi is part of the Kosi river system, which flows through Nepal before entering northern Bihar. Authorities in the region are also monitoring the possibility of increased water flow downstream following the flooding.

Rescue and relief operations are continuing, with authorities working to restore communication and reach people affected by the flash floods. Further updates on the condition and evacuation of the Tamil Nadu pilgrims are awaited.