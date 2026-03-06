The Middle East war between Iran, the United States and Israel intensified on Friday with drone strikes, missile attacks and explosions reported across the Gulf region. Iran targeted US bases in Kuwait and struck a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, while Israel launched new attacks on Tehran and Lebanon.

Iranian state television on Friday reported a fresh drone strike on a ship in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The attack reportedly caused a fire on board. The incident happened on the seventh day of the war involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

The television channel did not specify the type of vessel or where it came from. Earlier, an Iranian military spokesperson said a US oil tanker was “on fire” after being targeted by Iranian forces.

Explosions reported near Erbil airport in Iraqi Kurdistan

Explosions were heard near Erbil airport in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region. The attack also forced a US-run oil field to stop production. AFP journalists reported hearing blasts and seeing grey smoke rising from near the airport area, which hosts US-led coalition troops.

Authorities in Iraqi Kurdistan said oil production at a field operated by the US company HKN Energy had been halted following the attack. Separately, four drones struck Basra airport in southern Iraq and two nearby oil facilities, according to a security official who spoke to AFP.

Iran launches attacks on US bases in Kuwait

Iran’s army said it had attacked US military bases in Kuwait and warned that more strikes would follow.

Explosions were heard in Kuwait City, according to an AFP journalist. Authorities said they were responding to missile and drone strikes.

“These attacks will continue in the coming hours,” the Iranian army said in a statement carried by Iranian state television.

Earlier, Kuwait’s defence ministry said that 67 Kuwaiti army personnel had been injured during the conflict, the highest number reported by any Gulf military so far.

New York Times investigation links US to deadly school strike

A report by The New York Times said the United States was most likely responsible for a strike that reportedly killed many people at an Iranian elementary school.

The strike took place on February 28 in the southern Iranian city of Minab. Iranian officials say at least 150 people were killed.

Neither the United States nor Israel has officially claimed responsibility for the attack. The school was located close to sites controlled by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

European leaders warn about wider consequences of war

European leaders have expressed growing concern about the war spreading across the region.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned that the conflict should not lead to the collapse of the Iranian state. He said such a situation could trigger serious problems for Europe, including migration pressures and risks to energy supplies.

“An endless war is not in our interest,” Merz said.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also called for cooperation rather than confrontation in relations with the United States. His government has opposed Washington’s use of Spanish bases for operations related to the conflict.

Ukraine to send drone experts to Gulf region

Ukraine is expected to send military experts to the Gulf region to help defend against Iranian drone attacks.

A senior Ukrainian official told AFP that the personnel could arrive in the region soon.

Ukraine has developed effective drone interception technologies during its war with Russia. President Volodymyr Zelensky said the United States had requested help to counter Iranian drones that have recently targeted Israel and Gulf countries.

IEA says global oil supply remains stable

Despite rising tensions, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said there is no shortage of oil in global markets.

“There is plenty of oil. We have no oil shortage,” said IEA chief Fatih Birol.

However, crude oil prices have surged since the war began last Saturday. Higher energy prices are raising concerns about rising inflation around the world.

Israeli strike hits building in Lebanese city of Sidon

Israel carried out an air strike on a building in the southern Lebanese city of Sidon without prior warning, according to Lebanese state media.

The strike targeted an office building located near two shelters housing displaced people, an AFP photographer reported.

Rescue teams recovered at least one body and continued searching the area for more victims.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam warned that a humanitarian disaster may be approaching. He said Israeli evacuation orders have forced large numbers of people to flee their homes, especially in southern Beirut suburbs and southern Lebanon, which are strongholds of Hezbollah.

Global shipping disrupted as Maersk suspends routes

The Danish shipping giant Maersk announced it was suspending two major shipping routes due to the war.

The suspended services include its route connecting the Far East to the Middle East and another linking the Middle East with Europe.

Meanwhile, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the US Navy is preparing to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz once it becomes safe to do so.

Israel launches strikes on Tehran as Iran fires missiles

Israel said it had launched strikes targeting “regime infrastructure” in Tehran, describing the attacks as part of a new phase of the war.

AFP journalists in the Iranian capital reported hearing loud explosions, while Iranian media reported heavy air strikes.

An Iranian official said at least 20 people were killed in US and Israeli strikes in the southern city of Shiraz. AFP said it could not independently verify the death toll.

At the same time, several explosions were heard over Israel’s commercial hub of Tel Aviv after the Israeli military reported detecting missiles launched from Iran.

