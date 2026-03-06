Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi condemned Tehran's missile strikes on Arab nations, calling them unacceptable. He blamed the regime's aggression and accepted a 'mandate' to lead a transitional government after the Islamic Republic falls.

Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi on Friday strongly condemned Iranian projectile strikes on multiple Arab nations, calling them "unacceptable violations of sovereignty" and urging an end to Tehran's hostile actions in the region as the conflict in the region escalates.

In a video statement shared on X, Pahlavi criticised the existing Iranian regime for targeting Arab neighbours, including the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia -- saying such attacks reflect long-standing regional aggression, not the will of the Iranian people, claiming that decades of intervention by Tehran have destabilised the region. "The Islamic Republic has launched missiles at the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia. It is targeting our Arab neighbors. These violations of their sovereignty are unacceptable and we condemn them. But this is nothing new. This is who the Islamic Republic has always been. And this is why it must end. For nearly five decades, this terrorist regime has sown chaos and bloodshed across our region," Pahlavi said.

Pahlavi Accepts 'Mandate' for Transitional Government

The exiled royal, son of Iran's last Shah, said that the current regime must end and accepted what he described as a "mandate" from Iranians to lead a transitional process once the Islamic Republic collapses. He called for an orderly transition, pledging to stabilise the country and restore democratic governance through free elections, without repeating the mistakes of past upheavals. "The pillars of this regime's aggression are crumbling. The Iranian people have paid the price, in blood, to reach this moment," he said.

Pledge for Orderly Transition

"The Iranian people have called on me to lead the transition after the regime is gone. I have accepted that responsibility. Part of their great mandate to me is to return our nation and our foreign relations to normalcy. I will do exactly that. My commitment is to ensure the transition is orderly, the country is stabilized, and Iranians determine their future through the ballot box. We will not repeat the mistakes of past transitions. We will avoid de-Baathification scenarios and maintain as many bureaucrats and public servants in the transition as possible. Iranians have made their choice -- at an enormous price," the exiled prince added.

Call for Arab Nations' Support

Pahlavi also urged Arab nations to engage with and recognise a future transitional government, emphasising that diplomatic relations should be rooted in "mutual respect and shared interests" rather than ideology. "Now I ask our friends in the Arab world to join us. To prepare to recognize and engage our transitional government. We will rebuild our nation not for expansion, but to serve the Iranian people. We will base our diplomatic relations, not on exportation of ideology, but on mutual respect and shared interests," he added.

Context of Escalating Regional Tensions

The development comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory killed its Supreme Leader, Khamenei and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran. In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries, targeting American military bases and Israeli assets throughout the region, with Israel also continuing its strikes on Tehran and widening the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah.

"Together, we can build a Middle East our children will be proud to inherit. Take this new path with us," the exiled prince concluded.

