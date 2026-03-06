EAM S Jaishankar held several bilateral meetings with leaders from Malta, Mauritius, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Seychelles, and Kenya on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi to strengthen strategic and regional partnerships.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2026 in the national capital, engaging with top leaders from Malta, Mauritius, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Seychelles, and Kenya to strengthen strategic and regional partnerships.

Bilateral Engagements on Sidelines

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he had a "good meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg of Malta" and appreciated his insights on the maritime industry. He also met with Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ritish Ramful of Mauritius, underlining India's commitment to further enhance the strategic partnership between the two nations. "Pleased to meet FM Dhananjay Ritish Ramful of Mauritius. Underlined our commitment to further our enhanced strategic partnership," the EAM said in a post on X.

On the sidelines of the dialogue, Jaishankar held discussions with Bhutan Foreign Minister Lyonpo DN Dhungyel, reaffirming India's dedication to deepening the unique bilateral partnership with Bhutan. "Delighted to meet Bhutan FM Lyonpo DN Dhungyel on the sidelines of Raisina Dialogue 2026. Reaffirmed our commitment to deepen our unique partnership," Jaishankar stated in another post.

The External Affairs Minister also engaged in a warm discussion with Sri Lanka Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath on bilateral ties and the regional situation, noting that India's initiatives Vision MAHASAGAR and Neighbourhood First continue to guide its regional efforts. Jaishankar further met with Kenya Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Musalia Mudavadi in Delhi, where they discussed ways to realise the full potential of India-Kenya ties. He also caught up with the Foreign Minister of Seychelles, Barry Faure. "Great to catch up with FM Barry Faure of Seychelles. Discussed the follow-up to the recent Presidential visit," the EAM said.

Earlier on Thursday, the EAM also met with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau on the sidelines of the Dialogue. "Met with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2026," EAM stated in an X post.

About Raisina Dialogue 2026

The 11th edition of the Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, commenced on Thursday, bringing together global policymakers, diplomats, and thought leaders, and focuses on key global and regional issues, including economic cooperation, security challenges, and emerging geopolitical trends. The three-day dialogue is scheduled from March 5 to March 7. The 2026 edition, themed "Samskara - Assertion, Accommodation, Advancement", will see participation from representatives of 110 countries, including ministers, former heads of state and government, members of parliament, military commanders, captains of industry, technology leaders, scholars, journalists, and youth leaders.

Samskara represents the legacy of identity that allows civilisations to assert themselves, embrace diversity, and progress through continuous refinement. Around 2,700 participants are attending in person, while millions worldwide are expected to follow the proceedings through digital platforms.

Over three days, discussions will be organised across six thematic pillars: Contested Frontiers: Power, Polarity, and Periphery; Repairing the Commons: New Groups, New Guardians, New Avenues; White Whale: The Pursuit of Agenda 2030; The Eleventh Hour: Climate, Conflict, and the Cost of Delay; Tomorrowland: Towards a Tech-topia; and Trade in the Time of Tariffs: Recovery, Resilience, Reinvention.

The Raisina Dialogue aims to provide a platform for global decision-makers and thought leaders to exchange ideas, build consensus, and foster cooperation on critical geopolitical and economic issues facing the international community.

The Raisina Dialogue is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, held annually in New Delhi since 2016. Organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, this three-day event convenes global leaders, policymakers, academics, industry experts, and journalists to discuss critical international issues. (ANI)