Mexico gets its first Ram temple: Video of American priest performing 'pran pratishtha' goes viral (WATCH)

Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram Lalla in the newly built Ram Temple in Ayodhya, North American nation Mexico got its first Lord Ram Temple in the city of Queretaro on Sunday.

In a significant display of cultural and spiritual harmony, the North American nation Mexico witnessed the consecration of its first Lord Ram Temple in the city of Queretaro on Sunday. The event took place just ahead of the grand pran pratishtha (consecration ceremony) of Lord Ram Lalla in the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, scheduled for Monday. This dual celebration marks a momentous occasion in the global embrace of Lord Ram's divine legacy.

The consecration ceremony in Queretaro unfolded amidst hymns and songs chanted by the Indian diaspora, symbolizing the unity of cultures and the transcendence of geographical boundaries. An American priest, with Mexican hosts, performed the sacred rituals, infusing the newly built temple with divine energy. The idols enshrined in the temple were brought all the way from India, underscoring the profound connection between the Indian subcontinent and Mexico.

The Indian Embassy in Mexico shared the joyous news on social media, announcing the inauguration of the first Lord Ram Temple in Mexico. "First Lord Ram temple in Mexico! On the eve of 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya, city of Queretaro in Mexico gets the first Lord Ram temple. Queretaro also hosts the first Lord Hanuman temple in Mexico," it said.

"The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony was performed by an American Priest with Mexican hosts & the idols brought from India. The atmosphere was filled with divine energy as the hymns & songs sung by the Indian diaspora reverberated throughout the hall," it added.

Simultaneously, the historic town of Ayodhya is gearing up for the eagerly anticipated consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. This event holds immense cultural and symbolic significance, marking the culmination of years of legal and social discourse surrounding the sacred site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to preside over the ceremony, officiated by a team of priests led by Varanasi's renowned priest, Lakshmikant Dixit. Vedic rituals began a week prior to the main ceremony, emphasizing the meticulous preparations for this historic event. The idol of Shri Ram Lalla, crafted by the skilled hands of Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was reverently placed inside the sanctum sanctorum on January 18.

The consecration ceremony in Ayodhya is expected to draw representatives from various spiritual and religious sects, as well as dignitaries from diverse walks of life, including tribal communities. This mega event has captured not only the attention of the nation but also resonates globally.

To ensure the safe and smooth conduct of the temple event, the Uttar Pradesh Police Department has deployed over 13 thousand security personnel in and around Ayodhya. The extensive security measures underscore the importance of the ceremony and the commitment to ensuring the well-being of all attendees.