Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: 'Mool muhurat' to last 84 seconds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya at 12:29:08 pm on Monday. The event, marking the culmination of the Prime Minister's 11-day spiritual journey, will involve Vedic rituals, musical performances, and the unveiling of the idol. PM Modi will engage in significant rituals, including applying kajal and presenting a small mirror to the deity. Following the ceremony, the temple will open its doors to devotees, with strict security measures in place.

To set the spiritual tone, musical instruments from 25 states will play for nearly two hours, creating "mangal dhwani" before the primary rituals commence.

During the "mool muhurt," lasting 84 seconds, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will personally unveil the idol, applying kajal with a small gold stick. Subsequently, he will present a small mirror to the deity, followed by a 'maha arti' illuminated by 108 diyas, concluding the consecration ceremony.

The Prime Minister will also engage with the labourers involved in the temple's construction and make a visit to Kuber Tila, where an ancient Shiva temple has been meticulously restored. A puja at the shrine is also on the agenda, accompanied by fifteen 'yajmans' from diverse social groups.

Scheduled to arrive around 11 am, Prime Minister Modi is expected to remain inside the complex for approximately three-and-a-half hours for the ceremony, followed by a public meeting.

President Droupadi Murmu wrote to the Prime Minister on Sunday, highlighting the significance of the Ayodhya consecration ceremony in marking the completion of "an important civilizational journey."

Following the consecration, the temple will open its doors to devotees, with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust urging people to plan their temple visits after January 27 to manage the expected initial rush.

Despite the request, a considerable number of faithful devotees had already arrived in the city before the borders were sealed. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a symbolic act, carried the old idol of Ram Lalla from the makeshift temple to the sanctum sanctorum of the new temple at 8:30 pm on Sunday.

To ensure security, two teams of NSG snipers, six teams of ATS commandos equipped with anti-drone technology, and 15,000 police and paramilitary personnel are being deployed on Monday, according to UP DG (law and order) Prashant Kumar.

Ayodhya's divisional commissioner, Gaurav Dayal, mentioned the establishment of a control room to coordinate with state guests. He highlighted the update of details for distinguished guests on a centralized spreadsheet and the coordination with relevant departments for necessary arrangements.

Vice-chairman of Ayodhya Development Authority, Vishal Singh, emphasized the city's transformation achieved within a year and the coordination efforts. Ayodhya has prepared for visitors from different cultures, installing 400 signboards in 11 major languages and providing gas-powered heaters at 300 locations to combat the cold.

Tourist facilitation centres with guides speaking prominent regional languages, policemen for emergencies, and paramedics for assistance have been set up at 25 locations. Alongside upscale hotels, 1,200 operational homestays and eight tent cities, including the largest with 25,000 beds, are in place.

Over 7,000 invitees are expected, with 92 state guests representing 50 countries. Notable attendees include RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, temple trust chairman Nritya Gopal Das, former President Ramnath Kovind, former V-P Venkaiah Naidu, industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Lakshmi Mittal, and Gautam Adani, actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rajnikant, cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar, and former CJI SA Bobde. However, former deputy PM LK Advani is unlikely to attend, and 38 lawyers who were part of the legal battle in the Ayodhya title suit have already arrived for the ceremony.