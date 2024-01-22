Ram Mandir inauguration: Jai Shri Ram chants grip the world as Indian diaspora celebrate historic day (WATCH)

The celebration of the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha is not confined to the sacred soil of Ayodhya; it transcends borders and oceans, uniting the Indian diaspora in a global expression of faith and joy.

The temple town of Ayodhya, resonating with centuries of historical and cultural significance, is on the verge of witnessing a momentous occasion – the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram temple. As India prepares for this historic event, the global Indian diaspora has come together in a remarkable display of devotion and celebration. From the bustling streets of major cities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia to the iconic landmarks of France and the serene landscapes of Mauritius, the diaspora is fervently participating in various events to mark the consecration of the Ram Mandir.

In the United States, where a vibrant Hindu community thrives, preparations for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony are underway on an unprecedented scale. The ceremony will be live-streamed at approximately 300 locations, capturing the attention of devotees and onlookers alike. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) US chapter has left an indelible mark with over 40 billboards spanning across 10 states, sharing the joy of this historic event. Temples are adorned in celebration, with week-long festivities leading up to the consecration day. Car rallies, poojas, and soul-stirring Ram bhajans have become integral parts of the collective expression of devotion.

In the United Kingdom, the Hindu community has orchestrated numerous car rallies as a vibrant prelude to the consecration ceremony. Beyond the streets, more than 100 locations have been dedicated to live-streaming the event, allowing the diaspora to share in the sacredness of this momentous occasion.

Across Canada, the Hindu community has united to ensure the live streaming of the consecration event reaches various venues nationwide. In Ontario's towns of Oakville and Brampton, January 22 has been officially declared as 'Ayodhya Ram Mandir Day.' Brampton mayor Patrick Brown and his Oakville counterpart Rob Burton said the consecration "holds immense cultural, religious, and historical significance for Hindus worldwide, signifying the culmination of a centuries-old dream".

The Indian diaspora in major cities across Australia has organized numerous car rallies, adding a vibrant touch to the lead-up of the Pran Pratishtha event in Ayodhya. Temples throughout the continent are immersed in festivities, and the event will be live-streamed at several dozen locations, connecting communities across the vast expanse of Australia.

In France, the anticipation for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony takes the form of a Grand Rath Yatra. The yatra, commencing from Place De La Chapelle and culminating at the iconic Eiffel Tower's location, Place De Trocadero, is set to be a spectacle of devotion and celebration. Prior to the yatra, a Ganesha temple in La Chapelle will host prayers and a 'Vishwa Kalyan Yagna,' featuring elaborate pujas, aartis, prasad distribution, and a cultural show.

In Mauritius, where nearly half the population practices Hinduism, the government has granted a special two-hour break to Hindu officials on January 22. The island nation is gearing up to illuminate its temples with 'diyas' (earthen lamps), creating a luminous tapestry of devotion. Verses from the Ramayan will resonate through temple corridors during the 'Ramayan Path,' with a cultural program preceding the Ayodhya Ram Mandir's inauguration.

The celebration of the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha is not confined to the sacred soil of Ayodhya; it transcends borders and oceans, uniting the Indian diaspora in a global expression of faith and joy. As the consecration ceremony approaches, the diaspora's collective efforts stand as a testament to the enduring cultural and spiritual ties that bind them to the rich heritage of Ayodhya and the significance of Lord Ram in their lives.

Here's a look at how Indians are celebrating the historic day in other corners of the world: