Meet John Ratcliffe, CIA's new director confirmed by US Senate

John Ratcliffe was confirmed as CIA Director by the US Senate on January 23. Sworn in by Vice President JD Vance, Ratcliffe vowed to lead the agency with impartiality, focusing on delivering objective intelligence.

Meet John Ratcliffe, CIA's new director confirmed by US Senate anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 11:48 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 11:48 AM IST

The US Senate approved John Ratcliffe as the new Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director on Thursday (Jan 23). He was officially sworn in by Vice President JD Vance, marking a significant appointment in President Donald Trump's administration. The former Director of National Intelligence garnered strong backing, receiving 74 votes in favor from both Republican and Democratic senators.

Pakistan lawmakers seek Elon Musk's apology over "anti-Pakistan propaganda" before Starlink approval

In his confirmation hearing last week, Ratcliffe pledged that under his leadership, the agency would deliver insightful, objective, and comprehensive analysis, ensuring that political or personal biases would not influence its judgment or findings.

Who is John Ratcliffe?

Ratcliffe was born on October 20, 1965, in Mount Prospect, Illinois, to parents who worked as educators. He grew up with five older siblings. He completed his Bachelor of Arts in Government at the University of Notre Dame in 1987, and later obtained his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Texas School of Law in 1989.

After completing law school, Ratcliffe worked at a private law firm before moving on to the US Attorney's office in the Eastern District of Texas.
He later served as the mayor of Heath, Texas, for four consecutive two-year terms from 2004 to 2012.

In 2004, President George W. Bush appointed him as the chief of anti-terrorism and national security for the Eastern District of Texas, a position within the Department of Justice.

In 2007, Ratcliffe was appointed interim US Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas. However, he returned to private practice in 2008 after Rebecca Gregory was confirmed by the Senate as the permanent US attorney.

In 2014, Ratcliffe won a seat in the US House of Representatives for Texas' 4th district, defeating the incumbent congressman Ralph Hall. He was re-elected in 2016 and 2018, representing the largely Republican district.

Ratcliffe also held the position of national intelligence director under President Trump from 2020 to 2021. Following the change in administration in 2021, he joined the Heritage Foundation as a visiting fellow, focusing on holding China accountable for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump orders plan to release documents on JFK, Martin Luther King Jr assassinations; Why it is significant?

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pakistan lawmakers seek Elon Musk's apology over "anti-Pakistan propaganda" before Starlink approval shk

Pakistan lawmakers seek Elon Musk's apology over "anti-Pakistan propaganda" before Starlink approval

Indian students in US quit part-time jobs amid fears of deportation under Trump's rule anr

Indian students in US quit part-time jobs amid fears of deportation under Trump

Donald Trump to release documents on JFK, Martin Luther King Jr assassinations; Why it is significant? anr

Trump orders plan to release documents on JFK, Martin Luther King Jr assassinations; Why it is significant?

US freezes 'X' gender marker passport applications following Trump's executive order snt

US freezes 'X' gender marker passport applications following Trump's executive order

US federal judge blocks Donald Trump's order to end birthright citizenship snt

US federal judge blocks Donald Trump's order to end birthright citizenship

Recent Stories

RG Kar rape case: CBI moves Calcutta HC seeking death penalty for convict Sanjay Roy; hearing on January 27 anr

RG Kar rape case: CBI moves Calcutta HC seeking death penalty for convict Sanjay Roy; hearing on January 27

BREAKING: 'Badly drafted petition': Supreme Court dismisses PIL challenging TDS system of Income Tax Act shk

BREAKING: 'Badly drafted petition': Supreme Court dismisses PIL challenging TDS system of Income Tax Act

TruGolf Stock Gallops In After-hours On Availability Of New Portable Golf Launch Monitor In Canada: Retail Gets Excited

TruGolf Stock Gallops In After-hours On Availability Of New Portable Golf Launch Monitor In Canada: Retail Gets Excited

National Girl Child Day 2025: 10 legal rights for girls in India ATG

National Girl Child Day 2025: 10 legal rights for girls in India

Punjab 95': Diljit Dosanjh REACTS to movie facing delays; Here's what he said ATG

'Punjab 95': Diljit Dosanjh REACTS to movie facing delays; Here's what he said

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner PREDICTION: Countdown to Grand Finale Begins! Who is Leading?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner PREDICTION: Countdown to Grand Finale Begins! Who is Leading?

Video Icon
Teri Deewani to Chand Sifarish - Top 10 Iconic Songs by KAILASH KHER That Will Stir Your Soul!

Teri Deewani to Chand Sifarish - Top 10 Iconic Songs by KAILASH KHER That Will Stir Your Soul!

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Video Icon
Indu Nand Giri: From IT Professional to Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara

Indu Nand Giri: From IT Professional to Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara

Video Icon
Raging Wildfire Engulfs Los Angeles Hills, Evacuations Ordered

Raging Wildfire Engulfs Los Angeles Hills, Evacuations Ordered

Video Icon