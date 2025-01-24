Pakistan lawmakers seek Elon Musk's apology over "anti-Pakistan propaganda" before Starlink approval

Pakistani lawmakers are calling for an apology from billionaire Elon Musk after he made controversial remarks about men of Pakistani origin involved in historical child sexual abuse cases in the UK.

Pakistani lawmakers are calling for an apology from billionaire Elon Musk after he made controversial remarks about men of Pakistani origin involved in historical child sexual abuse cases in the UK. These remarks come as Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service seeks regulatory approval in Pakistan.

Starlink, the satellite-based internet service, has applied for a license to operate in the country but is still awaiting clearance. Recently, a Senate committee on information technology and telecommunications convened to discuss the application, and the issue quickly took a political turn due to Musk's remarks.

Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, the committee chair, told AFP that several senators were outraged by Musk's comments on his social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter). Musk has repeatedly highlighted claims linking men of Pakistani descent to historical abuse cases, specifically those involving the exploitation of white girls in the UK. These comments have stirred controversy, as the topic remains sensitive and politically charged in both the UK and beyond.

“We are not saying it should be a pre-condition, but it was a part of the discussion, and we can only give our recommendations to the government,” Khan explained, referring to the committee’s discussion about recommending the approval of Starlink’s license on the condition that Musk issue an apology.

Musk’s comments date back to earlier this month when he criticized the UK government’s reluctance to investigate these abuse cases further. One of the most notorious incidents, the Rotherham abuse scandal, involved the sexual exploitation of at least 1,400 girls over a 16-year period, with many of the convicted perpetrators having South Asian backgrounds.

The issue came to the forefront again when an Indian lawmaker posted on X on January 8, referring to the perpetrators as “PAKISTANI grooming gangs” instead of "Asian grooming gangs." Musk responded, “True,” a statement that amplified the ongoing debate surrounding the topic.

These historical abuse cases have stirred heated discussions in the UK, with some arguing that they are exploited to fuel Islamophobia, while others claim that any open dialogue on the issue is being suppressed.

