The MEA outlined robust legislative frameworks and support systems for Indians working abroad. It informed the Rajya Sabha that over 10,000 nationals were assisted in 2025 under the Indian Community Welfare Fund with an expenditure of Rs 21.88 crore.

In a written reply to a query raised by Member of Parliament Debashish Samantaray in the Rajya Sabha, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) outlined the comprehensive legislative frameworks, grievance mechanisms, and financial supports dedicated to safeguarding Indian citizens working overseas.

India extended assistance to over 10,000 nationals overseas under the Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF) in 2025, with an expenditure of Rs 21.88 crore, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed Parliament on Thursday. The information was shared by Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha when asked about the welfare of Indians working abroad. "The Government accords the highest priority to the safety, security and well-being of all Indian nationals, including Indian emigrant workers, abroad," said Kirti Vardhan Singh.

Framework for Welfare of Indian Workers

Operating under the Emigration Act, 1983, the Protectorate General of Emigrants (PGE) manages vulnerable worker welfare through 17 domestic offices. Specialised centres like the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendras (PBSK) operate in New Delhi and 5 overseas locations (Dubai, Riyadh, Jeddah, Kuala Lumpur, and London), alongside domestic Kshetriya Pravasi Sahayata Kendras (KPSKs) in cities like Kochi, Hyderabad, and Chennai, to offer guidance and counselling.

Indian Missions and Posts maintain round-the-clock accessibility via multilingual emergency numbers, walk-ins, social media, WhatsApp, periodic Open Houses, and dedicated digital platforms such as MADAD, CPGRAMS, and eMigrate.

To boost global employment opportunities while safeguarding rights, India has signed Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreements, Labour Mobility Agreements, and Labour Welfare Agreements with 25 countries.

Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF) Assistance

The means-tested ICWF has historically utilised over INR 774 crores for more than 3.69 lakh distressed Indians since 2009. Data provided by the Ministry highlights the steady deployment of funds and assistance over the last three years. In 2023, 18,960 beneficiaries were supported with an expenditure of Rs. 33.91 crore. In 2024, 10,034 beneficiaries were supported with an expenditure of Rs. 21.62 crore, while in 2025, 10,293 beneficiaries were supported with an expenditure of Rs. 21.88 crore. (ANI)